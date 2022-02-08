Please support ranked choice voting (RCV) in federal elections. Thank you to Sens. Hinsdale, Balint and others for supporting S.229.
RCV allows voters to choose their top candidates. If, after the votes are counted, no candidate has 50% plus one vote, voters whose first choice came in last place have their second choice counted. And so on, until one candidate gets 50% plus one vote (a majority).
Ranked choice helps the candidate with the most support get elected. Currently, a candidate needs one more vote than the second place candidate. Three candidates could split the vote 33%, 33%, 34% and the winner would be the person not supported by 66% of voters.
RCV allows third (or fourth) candidates to be heard and for their support to matter. If 10% of voters support Candidate C then that candidate has no chance of winning. But 10% is a lot of voters. Candidates A and B might work to be the second choice on those ballots to get those votes in round two.
A and B might be encouraged to take up some of C’s ideas and find common ground.
Once in office, A or B has to think about not just what their base of voters wants, but what C’s base wants, too, or risk losing re-election.
RCV also means that a vote for Candidate C isn’t a throwaway vote. In a close election, people who voted for C would have their second choice counted. Without RCV, people who vote for C essentially don’t have votes that count.
Sound complicated? It’s not. It’s similar to going to a restaurant that has more than two options. You pick your favorite, and then your second favorite. It’s not that hard. And voters are pretty smart. Please support S.229.
Ray Mikus lives in North Middlesex.
