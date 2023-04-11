The good news/bad news summary of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: There is still time to save ourselves, but we must act now. This is a call to action we cannot afford to ignore.

In its report, the U.N. panel indicates that humans — particularly those living in wealthier, high-polluting nations like the U.S. — only have until the mid-2030s to slash greenhouse gas pollution before it turns up the heat to levels that will unleash climatic changes society cannot withstand. Think more floods, more droughts, more water pollution and toxic algae outbreaks in Lake Champlain, more ice storms and the ensuing power outages, more inconsistent winters that squeeze our snow tourism economy, more crop failures, and more tick-borne diseases.

