I appreciate the Rutland Herald’s election coverage, especially the side-to-side comparisons between candidates. In Thursday’s edition, we had Gerald Malloy and Peter Welch answering questions about why they want to be Vermont’s newest senator.
In response to a question asking politicians why they identify with their party, Gerald Malloy answered, “The Republican Party stands for liberty, abiding by the Constitution, promoting economic prosperity, and ensuring defense, security and order.” Either Gerald Malloy has been unconscious for the last 20 years, or like most Republicans, he knows this statement isn’t true, but backs the party, regardless of its actions, for the sake of remaining in power. Either option is less than desirable from one of our elected leaders. Let’s take each point individually:
— The Republican Party stands for liberty. This is absolutely untrue. The Republican Party has stacked the Supreme Court with political ideologues and taken away what I can only reasonably state is the most fundamental liberty of all: control over our own bodies and lives. Remember, Mitch McConnell wouldn’t even meet with Merrick Garland, Obama’s pick for Scalia’s seat, because it was “an election year.” Yet he crammed through a Supreme Court nomination after Trump had lost the election. What happened to integrity? Liberty for white, heterosexual, cisgender males, but the rest are dismissed out of hand.
— Abiding by the Constitution. Are you kidding me? Republicans had two chances to impeach Donald Trump, but voted along party lines both times. We all knew Trump was interfering with congressionally supported aid to an ally, in the hopes of getting dirt on his political opponent. Is that allowed under the Constitution? What about that phone call he made to Georgia’s secretary of state, asking him to “find” exactly the number of votes he needed to overturn the results in that state. We all heard it. How the former president isn’t in jail for election interference (very unconstitutional) is beyond me. Lest we forget (how could we) Jan. 6, compare what Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy said on Jan. 6 about President Trump (go ahead, Google it) and then try to reconcile their statements with voting against impeachment.
— Promoting economic prosperity. Since the halcyon days of President Reagan, we have been told that cutting taxes to the wealthiest Americans (the “job creators”) will somehow help the middle class. All we have produced from this approach is a historic increase in the income gap between the wealthy and rest of us, even larger than during the Robber Baron period of American history. Republicans are currently up in arms over student loan forgiveness. Did they forget that most “job creators” who received government loans to help cover payroll during the COVID crisis were ultimately forgiven for their debt? Socialism is one of their favorite bogeyman words, yet they don’t consider forgiving COVID loans or giving tax breaks to corporations (including the gas and oil industry) socialism. Why not?
— Ensuring defense, security and order. Donald Trump removed classified documents from the White House and put every American intelligence operative worldwide in jeopardy, yet the Republicans continue to make excuses for this unbelievable criminal act. Fomenting a riot at the Capitol and ignoring the core American principle of a peaceful transition of power is hardly my definition of “order.”
Perhaps if Mr. Malloy had said the Republican Party once stood for these ideals, I might be able to agree with him. Unfortunately, every single Republican senator with any degree of integrity left has either died or been voted out of office by someone who claims, with no evidence, the last election was stolen. Sixty lawsuits failed to gain any traction because, in the words of Gertrude Stein, “there was no there there.” Since the Republicans cannot fathom or accept the fact the country’s demographics are changing, they now engage themselves in voter fraud (see “alternative slate of electors” and “the big lie”). Their myopic approach to assisting the wealthy while creating non-issues to divide the rest of us (critical race theory, the “grooming” of children to become trans, etc.) is all a play to stay in power, the country be damned. As a person who tries to practice what I preach, I find the current Senate Republicans absolutely unworthy of representing the fine Americans who may or may not have voted for them. Either the current Republican Party is being disingenuous with us, or they are delusional. Which one are you, Mr. Malloy?
Mic Metz lives in West Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.