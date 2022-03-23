Rising gas prices — Average price of gas in Vermont as of March 10, was $4.34/gallon with lower-income people bearing the brunt of these increased prices.
Rising profits for fossil fuel companies — A surge in global gas prices through the final months of 2021, coupled with an oil price rally to seven-year highs, has seen the world’s largest fossil fuel giants, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell and BP, rake in total profits from last year of $75.5 billion. They used these profits to pass billions along to their shareholders, including their executives whose salaries are heavily padded with stocks; for political contributions (the amount to the Republican Party surged to a peak of $63.6 million in the presidential election year 2020); and lobbying efforts (a report from bailoutwatch.org in August 2021 showed “Chevron, Occidental, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum spent $14,979,800 on lobbying so far this year. All six companies lobbied against climate-focused policies like capping orphan wells and renewable fuel standards”).
War in Ukraine — and those oil/gas profits were calculated before the Russian invasion of Feb. 28 and Biden cutting off Russian imports of oil to the U.S. Despite Biden’s action, loopholes remain that allow Russian producers to continue to export their oil and even profit from high global oil prices. Oil tankers, including at least five Chevron tankers, are still transporting millions of barrels of oil out of Russian ports, heading to non-U.S. destinations, according to The New York Times. European economies remain highly dependent on Russian oil and gas, enriching Russia’s coffers. And here at home, calls for increasing domestic production of fossil fuels as a response to the Ukrainian crisis, grow louder.
We are in a climate emergency — “Even if the expansion of fossil fuel production ended overnight, the levels of fossil fuels already under production in existing coal mines, as well as oil and gas wells, would take humanity well beyond 1.5ºC if burnt. To have even a 50% chance of keeping the 1.5ºC target alive, nearly 60% of oil and gas, and 90% of coal must remain in the ground. Between now and 2030, there must be average annual declines in production of coal by at least 11%, oil by 4% and gas by 3%. … Yet, between 2019 and 2030, the largest increases in oil and gas production are expected to occur in the United States.” About half of U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions were from petroleum use in 2020. Fossil fuels are by far the primary cause of climate change. The burning of fossil fuels is responsible for 86% of CO2 emissions in the past decade, according to Oil Change International. In 2020, petroleum was the source of 45% of total annual U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions, natural gas, 36%; and coal, 19%.
Meanwhile, fossil fuel subsidies continue, despite promises to end them — The Environmental and Energy Study Institute reported that, as of 2021, direct U.S. subsidies to the fossil fuel industry totaled $20 billion per year, with 80% going toward oil and gas. In addition, from 2019 to 2023, tax subsidies are expected to reduce federal revenue by around $11.5 billion … production subsidies grew 28% between 2017 and 2019." Biden’s proposal to phase out billions in subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, which would save taxpayer dollars while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions, seems to be stalled in the Build Back Better bill, as well as the H.R.2120 “End Polluter Welfare” bill. One possibility that has been suggested in light of expected opposition from the Senate is for Biden to fulfill his campaign promise by using a budget reconciliation measure that requires Congress and federal agencies to finally end federal fossil fuel subsidies. He could then divert those billions to helping people pay for higher fuel and heating costs, raise subsidies for the long-underfunded clean energy sector, and enact environmental justice reforms. This act would also encourage other G20 countries to end their subsidies. Global subsidies in 2020 were $5.9 trillion, which is around 6.8% of global GDP and an estimated $11 million per minute. By 2025, these subsidies are expected to rise to a value equivalent to 7.4% of global GDP. These countries have supported the idea of ending subsidies in theory, but, as in the U.S., implementation has stalled.
Connecting these dots can show the way toward accelerating the transition to clean energy, achieving energy independence, while reducing these endless wars over energy resources. This is the time for people to pressure Biden and Congress to act on these promises! End fossil fuel giveaways! To quote Greta Thunberg, “The clock is ticking.”
Deborah Messing lives in Montpelier.
