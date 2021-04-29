In response to Mr. Parton’s commentary “Level of tolerance,” I wonder if he has heard of the concept of “Six Sigma.” This is used by organizations in industry, health care and others to eliminate waste and improve efficiency and safety. The goal is to eliminate “outliers” by creating systems for improvement. At its core there is an understanding there will be outliers, no matter how good the system. This is especially true when human beings are involved. In a factory, some widgets will be thrown away. In a restaurant, some food will go bad. In a marriage, some spouses will cheat and, in an election, some will cast fraudulent votes.
The question is not whether our election system is secure, it is whether the election system is secure enough. That question was answered by election officials across the country in the 2020 elections. Democrats, Republicans and independents who oversee and monitor elections attested to the fact these elections were some of the most secure they had ever seen. Yes, as always, there was some voter fraud, but the numbers were extremely small. Mr. Parton argues “there is little ‘evidence’ of voter fraud” because it is hard to prove. I would remind him that, in Georgia, there were two ballot recounts by hand after the election. They did a thorough investigation for voter fraud and found very few cases.
That “National polls report over 45% of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, suspect or outright stolen” is because of commentaries like these and media outlets that continue to promote this lie. Believing a thing does not make it true. The 45% who believe this are the ones who supported the losing candidate. Had the president conceded the election gracefully like all his predecessors save one had done, there would be no concern about the “integrity” of the election.
I cannot argue against the principle of having secure elections. However, there is a balance between security and fair and equal access. Mr. Parton gives very moving examples that make the idea of any single fraudulent vote, personal. He argues “one cheating, fraudulent or unlawfully filled out ballot is one too many.” Does anyone have a relative who has a hard time writing because of arthritis or vision trouble making it hard for them to complete their ballot? Should their ballot not count if filled out by a niece, a son, a sister?
Let us be honest. The voting laws proposed in 46 states to make elections “more secure” were proposed by Republican legislatures to restrict voting aimed at demographic groups who do not vote Republican. The argument that we need to make voting “more secure” is a smoke screen for the real motive — we want to be sure the “right” people win the election.
Chris Meriam lives in Barre Town.
