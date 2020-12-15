Americans, as a “people,” have shared many tragedies. Some have reverberated coast to coast. Others, without regard to justice, have made waves as deeply felt and as long lasting but have traveled to a much lesser degree. I can still remember the changes felt in “my” world when Jack, Bobbie, Malcolm and Martin were assassinated. I recall hearing about Kent State and Jackson State, the Philadelphia “Move” bombings, and Karen Silkwood.
Underpinning all of these events, however, in America, was an idea. That idea of a right and a wrong, delineated by our laws. Laws forged by our elected lawmakers. Laws having a “must” adherence to our Constitution. A Constitution which has been amended at times but by the means set forth from this same Constitution.
I can only recall two times, offhand, the Constitution itself was threatened, and threatened by those sworn to uphold it. From “The Plot to Seize the White House” by Jules Archer: “Many simply don’t know that in 1933, a group of wealthy industrialists – working closely with groups like the KKK and the American Liberty League – planned to overthrow the U.S. government and run FDR out of office in a fascist coup.”
Americans may be shocked to learn of the plan to turn unhappy war veterans into American “brown shirts,” depose FDR, and stop the New Deal. They asked Medal of Honor recipient and Marine Major Gen. Smedley Darlington Butler to work with them and become the “first American Caesar.” Fortunately, Butler was a true patriot. Instead of working for the fascist coup, he revealed the plot to journalists and to Congress.
Butler was, at the time of his death, the most decorated Marine in U.S. history. Hopefully, if this plot had actually been brought closer to fruition, the American people would have risen up.
IMHO, as younger folks say, despite the mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis, the denial of global warming, the abandonment of working Americans by the Senate and the dismantling of our alliances, these events are secondary to what makes 2020 “the worst year” for America.
What makes this designation “ring true” for America is not any singular event. It is the continuing attack upon the Constitution by those who have taken an oath to protect it. From the president, to the 17 Republican attorneys general filing a spurious lawsuit to the radio and TV networks that regurgitate their lies.
From “The Atlantic:” “James Mattis, the esteemed Marine general who resigned as secretary of defense in December 2018 to protest Donald Trump’s Syria policy, has, ever since, kept studiously silent about Trump’s performance as president. But he has now broken his silence, writing an extraordinary broadside in which he denounces the president for dividing the nation, and accuses him of ordering the U.S. military to violate the constitutional rights of American citizens.”
What differs from the time of our American hero, Smedley, to today is these violators of their oaths have managed to drag so many good Americans in their wake to support their treason.
From The Brookings Institute, Oct. 28: “Trump’s corruption issues have been constant since his inauguration. He has openly accepted alleged ‘emoluments,’ foreign and domestic government payments and benefits forbidden by the U.S. Constitution. He is only the third American president ever to be impeached. Trump is being investigated for, among other things, his alleged ‘tax dodges, illegal campaign contributions, and improper foreign contributions to his inaugural committee.’ ... A wide array of corruption allegations have been levied against his family members and associates.”
The New York Times: “There is still deeper cause for concern. Trump’s erroneous proclamation also suggested that he lacked even an interest in the Constitution. Worse, his campaign rhetoric had demonstrated authoritarian tendencies.
He had questioned judicial independence, threatened the freedom of the press, called for violating Muslims’ equal protection under the law, promised the use of torture and attacked Americans based on their gender, race and religion. He had also undermined critical democratic norms including peaceful debate and transitions of power, commitment to truth, freedom from foreign interference and abstention from the use of executive power for political retribution.”
Tragedies abound, both personal and public. But undermining our Constitution? This, I suggest, makes for America’s “Worst Year.”
Michael Meninger lives in Worcester.
