People taking “The Tide Pod Challenge?” Hard to believe. The president recommending injecting bleach and ultraviolet lights into your body — much easier to credit.
This “very stable genius” (his own self-descriptive label), described by his Wharton Business School professor as “the dumbest goddam student I ever had,” is perhaps the best example of Dunning-Kruger effect known to man. He grossly overestimates his knowledge because he knows so little that he cannot even begin to imagine his own deficits.
The man who frequently makes really dumb comments like “health care is hard” ending with “but who knew?” — and has been called “an idiot” by his former chief of staff John Kelly, by General McMaster, by Treasury Secretary Steven Menuchin, by Rience Prebus; a “moron” by his former secretary of state Rex Tillerson; “has the understanding of a fifth- or sixth-grader” by General Mattis; is “like an 11-year-old child” by Steve Bannon; “a racist, misogynist and bigot” by Omarosa Manigault Newman — should surprise no one by now with the depth, breadth and range of his utter stupidity and willingness to share it.
I can now finally accept that many on the right, who, for decades, cloaked themselves as the party of morality, can ignore, in their rush to hatred of any who dare disagree, this self-admitted adulterer, “pussy grabber” (his words), bankrupt, evil person without an ounce of human compassion. He walked out on WHO, the UN, the Kurds, Ukraine, Puerto Rico, our treaties and gave an open field to Russia in Europe, and to China in Asia and Africa. This “man” deports refugees to die/be murdered, separates and cages families, destroys the very air, sea and land, and encourages civil unrest, racism and violence against people based on their race, religion and appearance.
He should be called out by every American who has ever read the Constitution, ever read a history book or ever served their country. Look at any photos of world leaders meeting in crisis and you can see “old bone spurs” with his five deferments, sitting or standing, petulant and alone, arms crossed and pouting like a child.
His petty vindictiveness is well-known. His governing by “tweet” is an embarrassment. His manipulation by Fox News is well-recognized. His desire to erase any regulations that put his people, country or planet at risk, for the sake of short term profits is accepted as just another day in stupid. Looking at pictures of clean sky and water must infuriate him. Endangering West Point with COVID-19 to boost his already elephant-sized ego just goes in line with his firing of a Naval officer for protecting his ship while reinstating a war criminal.
At 20,000+ lies and counting, he truly could “shoot someone in Times Square” and get away with it as far as his supporters are concerned. They can’t deny the above because everything here can be footnoted. But then, his supporters have swallowed whole his “fake news” labels and his “press as the enemy of the people,” a line even Stalin wouldn’t cross.
On a last note, I commend Governor Scott for his leadership, and am thankful for seeing Moody’s rating of Vermont as one of the best run states in our ability to economically weather this latest crisis — a crisis made much worse by our nation’s poorest excuse for a president, ever.
Mike Meninger RN, RNC, CCRN retired, lives in Worcester.
