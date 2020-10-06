We are all living In this aberration that is the Age of Unreason, brought about by the stupidest person to ever enter the Oval Office.
It has become very difficult for the average person to parse the truth - remember truth? - from the president’s lie of the day, hour or minute. Whether it's foreign interference in our elections, mail-in ballots, pre-existing medical conditions, fake facts or our 4% population versus our 20-25% world COVID-19 death rate, there always seems to be an eager audience for absolute nonsense - especially if whispered in the sotto voce, "Psst, buddy, ya wanna know the secret?"
When it’s welcoming Russia to hack us, it’s treason. When it’s trying to limit American’s voting, it’s treason and racism. When it’s 3½ years of promising health care while actively trying to limit it, it’s disgusting and demonstrates a complete lack of humanity or empathy. When it’s breaking our treaties and international agreements while looking and acting the buffoon overseas, it’s embarrassing. When it’s calling those who served and died "losers," it’s simply beyond the pale - and shows a complete rejection of all America strives to be: ”the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Acting out of self-interest is all he knows and practices. Ask Trump to respect the American electoral process and uphold the Constitution and he threatens to not accept any result but his desired one. Ask him to renounce white supremacy and he says, “Stand back and stand by.” It is hard to rank the lies and damages caused by Trump. You are apt to forget something - like those hundreds of thousands of Syrians and our dead Kurdish allies. Since he loves dictators, it is appropriate to sooth his fans' feelings by quoting Stalin: “One death is a tragedy. A million deaths is a statistic.” Adulterer, rapist, misogynist, racist, bankrupt, thief, bully, liar, cheat, traitor - but winner of "the Bay of Pigs Medal" and the Purple Bone Spur.
That this "man" occupies the Oval Office, when not bilking taxpayers to play golf, is beyond decent language to describe.
But to bring it home, he has some gullible Americans drinking bleach, refusing to mask and socially distance, and actively spreading his lies - lies contradicted by his own people. Never has a president so corrupted and denigrated his own Justice Department, FBI, CIA, State Department, CDC, military, NSA and even the very concepts of science, truth, fair play, a free press, facts. Never before a trillion-dollar tax cut, totally added to the deficit, for the very rich, while letting Americans lose their homes, jobs, health care.
What works is masking, hand-washing, social distancing and hopefully, a good vaccine (for the COVID-19 strain he brought here by announcing the blocking of our borders to Europe without notifying airports, airlines or embassies - resulting in a panic at European airports to come home that spread and brought it here in huge numbers). He caused deaths while keeping people who are on the drug for its intended reasons to be unable to get it. This drug is an immunosuppressant that can widen Qt intervals to the point that susceptible people are stricken with cardiac arrest. Trump sold it because he only cares about the stock market, not the real U.S. economy - we, the people.
Let’s try spreading truth, not false hope and wishful thinking. Yes, Virginia, there is a conspiracy. And it started in the Oval Office with a man who does not read or listen and comes with a résumé that, in saner times, would prevent him from being elected dog catcher.
Michael Meninger lives in Worcester.
