Svante August Arrhenius was a Swedish scientist. Originally a physicist but often referred to as a chemist, Arrhenius was one of the founders of the science of physical chemistry. He received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1903, becoming the first Swedish Nobel laureate. In 1905, he became director of the Nobel Institute, where he remained until his death.
Arrhenius was the first to use principles of physical chemistry to estimate the extent to which increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide are responsible for Earth's increasing surface temperature. In the 1960s, Charles David Keeling demonstrated that the quantity of human-caused carbon dioxide emissions into the air is enough to cause global warming.
“An Inconvenient Truth” came out in 2006. Climate change apathy, not denial, is our biggest threat.
From the NASA website:
“Yes, the vast majority of actively publishing climate scientists — 97% — agree that humans are causing global warming and climate change. Most of the leading science organizations around the world have issued public statements expressing this, including international and U.S. science academies, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and a whole host of reputable scientific bodies around the world.”
Unless you are a Trumper, a very short-sighted anti-regulator who cares not for future generations or, apparently, a member of the much-vaunted Ethan Allen Institute, you should be alarmed. These people have denied any movement to ameliorate the effects of global warming for 61 or 100+ years, depending on your start date. Let us not join in their celebration of "gee, it’s too late now." Their obfuscations and outright lies have allowed us to get to this point.
Now is not the time to give up. We did not give up when Nazi Germany conquered almost all of Europe — even after right-wing isolationists and "America Firsters" held massive rallies with 20,000 people at Madison Square Garden. Little Vermont cannot make a difference? The home gardens, the sacrificing of tires, of metal — to the war collection drives — why bother? Your two tires, your 10 pounds of iron won’t make a difference so, why bother?
Our course: We need to take steps to build up the infrastructure. With Moscow Mitch stopping the massive investments desperately needed, with Trump stopping the U.S. Navy from making such plans to protect our ports, we have fallen further behind. Changing the emphasis from cutting emissions and saving the planet for our great-grandchildren and taking steps to counteract the horrendous changes we are facing, are not mutually exclusive goals.
“Resiliency from an economic perspective would require tax and regulatory policies that attract private capital investment and allow people to build wealth …” Gee, that is exactly how we got here!
“California, which experienced rolling blackouts during an extreme heatwave this past summer as a result of its own GWSA mandates, is a good example of how renewable energy makes us less resilient in the face of climate anomalies, not more so.” It must be just too hard to imagine — alternative sources, better energy storage, less usage r/t conservation or more efficient energy consumption. I thought Ethan Allen knocked on the door and shouted “Surrender," not “I give up!”
Mike Meninger lives in Worcester.
