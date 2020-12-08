A response to McClaughry: Combating “Welfare for the Rich” —
“I avoid the authors’ populist practice of citing the high salaries earned by corporate CEOs …” Of course, you do. America’s solution to our financial problems lays in correcting the ever-worsening third world-like growth of the constantly increasing concentration of wealth in fewer and fewer hands. Kind of a central theme, but let us not go there.
“that seems more appropriate to a Bernie Sanders envy outburst …” Throw in the good senator's name (and thanks to Moscow Mitch and the GOP, there are fewer good senators) and that shorthand is assumed to negate any need for reasonable discussion.
“Envy,” is that the word used when people without food look at the dumpsters full of discarded meat and bread?
“I am skeptical of demands for the rich to pay their unascertainable 'fair share.'" Why, why, why is not that the central point?
“Unascertainable,” really. Higher math?
“Fair share,” your book choice screams unfairness.
“Not discussed are the huge — for Vermont — benefits shoveled out to the renewable industrial complex …” Many businesses here in Vermont sell/install solar, wind, heat pumps, insulation, etc. — hardly an “industrial complex.”
“Shoveled out,” nice image. Reminds me of Scrooge McDuck and his vault, or of your friends — only they just ‘shovel in.’ Again, the point of your book choice.
“Not discussed are the ….“ Maybe the authors do not discount the scientifically well-established obvious threats of global warming, fires, floods, droughts, mass population shifts caused by hunger and leading to war and death. We will just dismiss that. Let’s leave it to our grandchildren to deal with.
“Perhaps the best available method to rein in Welfare for the Rich today is for citizens to draw on the expertise of think tanks …” Think tanks funded by conservative business interests? As a Vermonter, I wish another name had been chosen for your “institute.”
Michael Meninger lives in Worcester.
