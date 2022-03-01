Tucker Carlson and Fox News, desperate to support Russia, Putin and the GQP, once again place party before country. No surprises here, folks.
“Donald Trump has said that Vladimir Putin is 'very savvy' and made a 'genius' move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to them. Trump said he saw the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis on TV 'and I said, this is genius, Putin declares a big portion of Ukraine independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.' The former U.S. president said that the Russian president had made a 'smart move' by sending 'the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen' to the area. Trump, a long-term admirer of Putin, who was impeached over allegations he threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless it could help damage the reputation of Joe Biden, praised the Russian president’s moves ….”
Trumputin apparently does not believe in democracy in Europe just as he does not believe in democracy in America.
So the “man” who was heel-spurred out of the draft; who hates POWs, Gold Star Mothers; who did not participate in remembering our D-Day war dead as ‘our’ representative, because it was raining; who boasted he was smarter than all of his generals; and who violated his oath of office repeatedly and led his followers into treason and insurrection; still continues to spew his dictator-loving garbage.
The man who tried to dismantle NATO, give Europe to Russia, give Asia to China, ignore and malign Africa, who broke faith with our allies and abandoned the Kurds to Ergodan while single-handedly restarting Iran’s nuclear weapons programs, will most likely be defended by his MAGA-hatted minions (oh, and thanks to them for spreading COVID).
And now, we have the head of the Vermont Republican Party holding ‘let’s go Brandon’ rallies while giving aid and comfort, a la Lord Haw Haw and Tokyo Rose, to the enemies of democracy! Electing GQP people anywhere, let alone to represent us in the U.S. Congress, who either support these traitors while constantly denying facts, or are too afraid to speak up, would simply bring on more disaster. As Moe Howard once said “Every time you think, you weaken the nation.''
Michael Meninger lives in Worcester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.