Harm reduction, not prohibition, should be Vermont lawmakers’ goal. Prohibition is nothing new in Vermont. The state was the second to ban alcohol in the 1850s.

Now, legislators in Montpelier are again flirting with the idea of prohibition by becoming the second state in New England to ban flavored nicotine products like e-cigarettes. A recently proposed bill in the state Legislature would prohibit the sale of flavored e-cigarettes. While lawmakers’ intentions are likely noble —preventing underage access and promoting public health — their approach will make it harder to curb combustible cigarette use.

