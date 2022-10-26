Dear President Biden:

Approximately two weeks ago, I read an article stating the United States Postal Service has your go-ahead to get their house in order again. Additionally, another price hike on first-class mail and post office boxes was inferred for January 2023. But surprise, no article told me what I discovered just this morning: There has already been another hike in the cost of priority boxes, which was a great idea currently outpricing itself.

