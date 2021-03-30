I read poetry on my own year-round, but in April, poets read to me. In celebration of Poetry Month, libraries and other organizations sponsor special events, and readings are my favorites. Hearing a poet read their work aloud is like watching a play on stage instead of reading it on the page; the spoken word brings discoveries — depth, tone and meanings — we sometimes miss when our eyes scan print. And often, the poet talks about their work, too.
We are in the midst of especially trying times, with crisis piled on crisis, and while we think we see an end to some of them, we aren’t even close to the peaceful, healthy, just and fair world we would like to have. That’s where poetry comes in: It provides, as Robert Frost said, “a momentary stay against confusion.” It gives us a break from the turmoil, it brings the blur into focus, and it provides some order to the confusion. We become more sensitive and understanding people because of it. We feel a bit more sane, and maybe we sleep a little better.
The Kellogg-Hubbard Library and the six communities that support it — Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex, Montpelier and Worcester — have sponsored PoemCity for over 10 years. This month-long celebration of poetry is the largest in the state. This year, PoemCity offers more than a dozen online events — eight readings among them — and several pandemic-friendly, nondigital experiences, most of them outdoors.
At the top of the list is the annual posting of hundreds of poems in store and business windows in the Capital City; however, there are also two displays of art-and-poem projects and the poetry garden at the Hunger Mountain Co-op, with children’s poems pasted on painted wooden flowers and mounted on stakes. I’m intrigued with something I haven’t seen before: raining poetry. The library describes this as “poetry from Vermont poet laureates painted on our sidewalks only appears when the pavement is wet!”
In the spirit of openness, I’ll note, as some readers know, I worked at the Kellogg-Hubbard for 5 years. But more important than that, it’s been my local library for almost 40 years; as I write now, it’s as a loyal, very pleased patron.
Most years, almost all libraries have poetry events in April, though this year not as many do. Library websites and newspaper calendar listings are good places to watch for events. And speaking of newspapers, The Times Argus features the Young Writers Project with student writing, including poetry, year-round.
There are, of course, books. Despite my enthusiastic promotion of poetry readings, there’s nothing like having a book of poetry to read any time you want — on the sofa or in bed or on the deck or in the woods or at the lake or wherever you are. There are scores of Vermont poets and books to choose from, and your local librarian or bookseller can make recommendations.
Several years ago, Green Writers Press published “Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry.” This fine anthology of 20th- and 21st-century poetry contains representative work from over 90 Vermont poets, ranging from famous to lesser known. All are previously published poets with at least one book of their own. (I recommend the 2nd edition, from 2018.)
The Poetry Society of Vermont, established in 1947, offers readings and opportunities for poets to meet other poets and to workshop poems. Each year, it publishes “The Mountain Troubadour,” a journal of juried works by society members, and sponsors several poetry contests. Its website has details.
One of the most inspirational and memorable moments during President Biden’s inauguration was Amanda Gorman’s reading of her poem, “The Hill We Climb.” The poem is available in a book by itself and in a second book with other poems of hers. Both editions are selling extremely well, and I’m sure some of you have already bought one. Besides supporting this gifted young woman, consider buying a book by a contemporary Vermont poet, also. Every bookstore that wants to make money has a display promoting “The Hill We Climb,” and some have Vermont poets alongside Gorman’s work. If not, your bookseller can point you to the shelves with Vermont poets. Consider it a gift to yourself.
Tom McKone lives in Montpelier and is a former English teacher, principal and library administrator.
