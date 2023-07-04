Over 50 years ago, when U-32 opened on top of Gallison Hill Road in East Montpelier, “Union 32” was the school’s given name, so to speak, and “the Raider” soon became its mascot. The knight in shining armor mascot remains — although the recent, tied, school board vote to change it suggests that that discussion may not be over.
“Union 32,” on the other hand, died in the 1970s; it is not the school’s official or formal name, as some seem to think. The school has changed its name several times over the decades, and since 2019 or earlier, it has been going by “U-32 Middle & High School.” From the way the original name has continued to hang on in some circles, you’d think “Union 32” was a catchphrase that admits people to a secret society. I appreciate that The Times Argus is one place that gets it right.
U-32, as it is commonly and affectionately known, is the middle and high school for the Washington Central Unified Union School District, which serves Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, and it is one of many union schools in Vermont. Each has a number with the Agency of Education. Harwood Union High School is Union High School #19; Spaulding High School is Union High School #41; and U-32 is Union High School #32, which is, of course, where the name originated.
Initially, “Union 32” was considered a placeholder until a permanent name could be decided on. In the early 1970s, students voted on what the name should be; they liked being rebels (sorry) and stuck with the unusual name. By the end of the 1970s, “Union 32” had given way to U-32, with the hyphen indicating the omitted letters. (Just like we used to say e-mail and e-book.)
School yearbooks provide a record of what schools call themselves over time. “Union 32” last appeared on a yearbook in 1977 — 46 years ago; “U-32” first appeared in 1979 and has been part of the school’s name ever since. In the 1980s, it was U-32 High School, and in the 1990s, it was the more inclusive, U-32 Jr.-Sr. High School.
I was at the school board meeting on June 5, 2002, when it voted to make the name simply “U-32.” That’s four places: an uppercase U, a hyphen, and the number 32. Today, an even more common error than calling the school, “Union 32,” is to call it “U32.” Some visual representations of the school’s name have not shown or clearly shown the hyphen, which hasn’t helped. Plus, the school internet and email addresses, which could have been created with a hyphen in them, weren’t. On top of this, many people just don’t get hyphens and like to leave them out, as even some not-to-be-named U-32 organizations sometimes do.
For clarity, in some situations, the simple but nondescriptive name “U-32,” was often supplemented with “Middle & High School,” and since about 2019, “U-32 Middle & High School” has been what the school has gone by. If I were a betting man, I’d wager that name is likely to stick for a while.
I’m fighting against decades of misinformation here, so please pardon me for emphasizing that it is just as illogical and flat-out wrong to call U-32 Middle & High School “Union 32” or “Union 32 High School,” as it would be to call Harwood, “Union 19 High School,” Spaulding, “Union 41 High School,” or Montpelier High School, “PS191.” Yes, all public schools and private academies, not just the union schools, have numbers with the Agency of Education.
That is much better. Now, if we can once and for all put “Union 32” to rest and vow to not omit the hyphen in U-32, we can all go on summer vacation.
Tom McKone worked at U-32 for 24 years. He lives in Montpelier.