Over 50 years ago, when U-32 opened on top of Gallison Hill Road in East Montpelier, “Union 32” was the school’s given name, so to speak, and “the Raider” soon became its mascot. The knight in shining armor mascot remains — although the recent, tied, school board vote to change it suggests that that discussion may not be over.

“Union 32,” on the other hand, died in the 1970s; it is not the school’s official or formal name, as some seem to think. The school has changed its name several times over the decades, and since 2019 or earlier, it has been going by “U-32 Middle & High School.” From the way the original name has continued to hang on in some circles, you’d think “Union 32” was a catchphrase that admits people to a secret society. I appreciate that The Times Argus is one place that gets it right.