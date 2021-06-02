There was a time when I enjoyed the challenge of bicycling up steep hills. These days, not so much, so it was an aberration last week when for two days, I sought out hills to climb. What was different? I had borrowed an e-bike from the Montpelier E-Bike Lending Library.
It was my first time on an e-bike, and I quickly became a fan. Ride up East State Street? North Street? Sibley Avenue? Berlin Street? All of them were a piece of cake. I could actually climb those hills without pedaling, if I wanted to; however, doing that too much would drain the battery faster than using it as an assist, as is intended. The bikes can get 20-60 miles on a full charge, depending on how much the e-assist is used.
If you bike regularly, operating your own bike becomes second nature; however, an e-bike is different enough to take some getting used to. First, e-bikes are much heavier and the balance is different. In addition to needing your hands to change gears, brake and give signals, you need them to adjust the e-assist level and to goose the throttle. The throttle can be addictive.
Before going in traffic or up hills, I spent a little while on side streets, where I could practice with few vehicles and pedestrians to think about. In two days, I only had trouble once, which was the first time I stopped at an intersection just below the crest of a steep hill. I started to lose my balance but in those few seconds, caught myself and figured out how to do it right the next time.
The Montpelier E-Bike Lending Library is a four-week project run by a group of local e-bike enthusiasts. The project is hosted through the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, with organizational support from Sustainable Montpelier, FreeRide and the city’s Complete Streets Committee. The bikes come from Local Motion, the statewide nonprofit that has been promoting active alternative transportation — namely, walking and biking — for more than 20 years. Besides helping to create permanent e-bike lending libraries in Burlington, Rutland, Brattleboro and the Upper Valley, Local Motion provides the Traveling E-Bike Lending Library, with Montpelier being one of six temporary locations this year. Some of Local Motion’s funding comes from the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s alternative transportation budget.
Hanif Nazerali is coordinator for the pop-up e-bike library, and he and Laura Brooke are co-organizers for the month-long event. Nazerali told me the primary goal is to expose people to the advantages of e-bikes (and maybe to consider buying one (though they have no skin in the commercial side of this). The second goal is to gauge whether there is interest in creating an ongoing e-bike lending library here. He noted that in addition to Montpelier residents signing up, with help from the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, residents of Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester signed up, too. Although all the slots for two-day loans are filled, Nazerali said that, through June 12, people can still participate in one-hour demos at Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings. The KHL website has a link with info.
Why do people buy or borrow e-bikes? Some like to bike but have difficulty with our numerous hills, and some need an extra boost because they’re carrying a toddler or groceries. Some want to save money or reduce their carbon footprint by decreasing their use of a car or by going from two cars down to one. Nazerali told me about one local couple with two children who bought two e-bikes; they each drop a child off in town, go to work, run errands and get back home, using mostly their bikes.
I enjoyed borrowing an e-bike and could see one in my future, but some old habits die hard. Even after two days, every time I got off the bike, I lifted my leg backwards over the seat. And I laughed at myself: the e-bike didn’t have the horizontal crossbar that distinguishes a traditional boy’s bike from a girl’s bike. There was no need to get off the way I did, but having done it that way for decades, I wasn’t going to break that habit in 48 hours. Effortlessly going up steep hills? Well, I got used to that in about 2 minutes.
Tom McKone lives in Montpelier and is a former English teacher, principal and library administrator.
