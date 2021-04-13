Two seemingly unrelated announcements made news the same morning: a Vermont House proposal to overhaul the pension systems for teachers and state employees was shelved, and the Hilton Corp. backed out of a controversial plan for a Hampton Inn in downtown Montpelier, ending a project that would have included a 4-level parking garage, as well.
The pensions made political news, and the parking garage and hotel — planned for a site just a short distance from the State House — made business news. In reality, they are two sides of the same coin: our ongoing struggle with not having enough money — not enough tax revenue for the state and for municipalities and not enough personal income for individuals — and our perpetual ambivalence towards growth and development.
These issues are driving major challenges we face, including the closure and risk of closure of many small schools, the exodus of college graduates to states with more career opportunities and better pay, our shortage of well-paying jobs in general, our aging population and our overall declining population.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, we are the second least populous state, after Wyoming. If the District of Columbia were to become a state, as is again being pushed, we would still be the second-least populous, since D.C., with a population of 710,000, is well ahead of our 623,000. Not only that, Vermont’s population declined by 0.4% between 2010 and 2019. As for getting old, with an average age of 42.8 years, we’re the third-oldest state, after Maine and New Hampshire.
By a wide variety of economic measures, Vermont ranks low in New England and in the Northeast. For example, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported in 2019, Vermont’s per capita income was $56,691; in the Northeast, only Maine, Rhode Island and Delaware are lower. Per capita income in Connecticut was 79,087; in Massachusetts, it was $74,967; and in New Hampshire, it was $63,880 – all significantly above us.
Quality of life is what brought me to Vermont 40 years ago and is what keeps most of us here; however, life in the Green Mountain State is far from perfect. In addition to lower pay, limited job and career opportunities and a comparatively high cost of living, we have little racial and cultural diversity, winters are a bit long, cell service is spotty, and access to high-speed internet is inadequate.
Several years ago, I had a couple of heartbreaking conversations with a young woman from western Massachusetts. I phoned her for an initial conversation about a job she had applied for and to invite her up for an interview. She was excited to receive the call and during our conversation told me how much she and her husband loved Vermont. Their dream was to move up here, so they were both looking for jobs and had decided that when either of them got one, they would move, and then the other would find something.
The job sounded great to her, until we talked about money. The silence on the other end was too long. “The job would be a promotion with more responsibilities,” she finally said, “but I’d make a lot less than I do now. I have to talk with my husband.” Two conversations later, crestfallen, she withdrew her application. I felt like the Grinch who stole Christmas.
It’s a big ask to suggest college grads should stay or come here to earn thousands of dollars less than they could elsewhere. That’s thousands of dollars not once, but every year. To some, especially those who have significant college loan debts, it may not even be a possibility.
Montpelier, the nation’s smallest capital city, is quaint, old-fashioned and a very comfortable place to live or visit, though, I have to admit, it could use a facelift. The city is shrinking as well. Down from a high of 8,782 residents in 1960, today only 7,372 of us live here, the least since the 1920s.
Do we need a parking garage and a new hotel? In 2018, we voted 2,459-1,877 to approve a bond vote for the garage, so a majority said "yes." We need more parking and most people wouldn’t mind more tourists. From the beginning, there have been a group of very pro-garage and hotel advocates and an equally avid group of anti-garage and hotel folks; however, most people are in the middle, accepting the need for some change but not driven one way or the other.
City officials blame the appeals filed by opponents for the delays that led to canceling the project. Such controversies are not new and are not happening just in Montpelier. Across the state, proposals that involve growth and development typically come with emotional debates about change versus what we may lose in return.
There’s a reason Chittenden County is the most prosperous part of Vermont: It’s not like the rest of the state. Years ago, I heard several versions of a good-natured joke about going out of state over the weekend (to Burlington). Those of us living in less populated areas deeply appreciate having Burlington nearby, and any digs we make about it come with affection. Burlington and Chittenden County have more of just about everything, but they are not quite what many of us are looking for in the Vermont experience.
News reports and many legislators have emphasized the return on the state’s teacher and employee pension investments performed poorly for many years; however, the “crisis” began over 25 years ago with frequent underfunding by the cash-strapped Legislature. Each time pension investments were underfunded, the problem was compounded because that limited the money to be invested. Pension plans aren’t designed to be covered directly from employee and employer contributions; the only way they work is if contributions are made on schedule and invested so they can grow over time.
Back in 1995, Auditor Ed Flanagan warned the Legislature that underfunding the state’s share of the pension funds was “unfair and fiscally unsound.” A decade later, then-Treasurer Jeb Spaulding also told the Legislature where such underfunding was leading. That reality now has us up against a wall. We would be in a far better position today if the Legislature had dealt with this decades ago; with every passing year, options get less desirable and more painful.
All of this circles back to not having enough money. Our personal incomes significantly lag behind neighboring states, and our cities, towns and state government don’t have adequate resources to fund our needs and commitments. Parking garages, hotels and pensions are parts of the existential question we face: Can we significantly upgrade the Vermont economy and at the same time preserve what we love about this beautiful, rural, laid-back and generally tolerant state? Our collective ambivalence and lack of unified vision have incapacitated us, and if the pension plan predicament has taught us anything, it’s that failing to address problems only makes them worse.
Tom McKone lives in Montpelier and is a former English teacher, principal and library administrator.
