As the most recent past board chair of Vermont State Employee Credit Union, I voted in support of the proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union, as did the entire board of directors.
There are many reasons for a “yes” vote and they all speak to making VSECU a financially stronger and more stable credit union for the near- and long-term. As board fiduciaries, we had great concern about strong competitive markets impacting the viability of VSECU. It was not practical to rest on laurels and naively believe that, without growth and diligent strategic planning, we would remain strong.
Credit unions are experiencing ever increasing costs of federal and state regulatory compliance requirements. Exponential growth of cyber and other security requirements is costly and necessary. Consumers are also demanding greater electronic financial functions or “etools.”
Vermont and VSECU also face an aging population. With a static or decreasing population there are limited growth and sustainability options. This merger immediately adds thousands of members and financial strength for a combined Vermont-based co-op.
We are two of Vermont’s strongest credit unions. Pooling resources will create the largest local credit union. We also are merging an incredible history and local values of two credit unions which each started very small and grew and changed during their long history in Vermont. Each change retained the best operating practices and expanded benefits to members and employees.
Both credit unions have strong and respected leadership and a highly trained workforce. With difficulty recruiting workforce and retaining new employees, it is imperative to have as many resources as possible to maintain a stable employment base. Growth opportunities for employees and job satisfaction is something a financially healthy co-op can provide. This value translates to greater member satisfaction.
It is impractical and foolish to believe we can operate with antiquated financial practices of 20 years ago. Competition from non-banks such as Walmart and others providing ever more financial services are real and growing. This merger positions us with strength and vision.
The benefits of this merger are many. We can reach more underserved populations in Vermont with lower costs per member. The merger will provide greater “scale” to undertake initiatives members are demanding. We can provide more technology advancements and cyber safety for our members all while keeping our strong traditional Vermont values.
The vote is going on now until Nov. 8. I urge you to vote “yes” and support this incredible opportunity for a thoughtful and beneficial merger.
Norman McElvany lives in Williston.
