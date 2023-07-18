As I sit here writing these words, it is Sunday night, a week after the storm began, and it’s doing the same thing: raining, as it rained all day and night last Sunday, all day and night Monday, and parts of almost every day since.
I’ve lived here in Montpelier for 40 years, and the first piece of Vermont history I ever learned about was the 1927 floods and the devastation they brought. I used to take family and other visitors around to the various sites in Montpelier where we could point out the high-water plaques: above the door at Ron’s Corner Store (later Uncommon Market), in the stacks in the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, and on the granite column in front of the State House. Novelty aside, the damage across the state was almost inconceivable: 85 dead, 1,285 bridges destroyed, buildings, roads and other infrastructure destroyed. For a small, rural and far from affluent state to recover from such damage must have seemed impossible, yet recover we did.
Someone walking through the streets of Montpelier on Tuesday or Wednesday last week, or even today, reviewing the wreckage, realizing that every pile of furniture and ruined inventory, flooring, carpeting and sheetrock represents the work, hopes and investments of their neighbors, could be forgiven for a sense of hopelessness and resignation. How could our tiny community, barely recovered from the pandemic, ever hope to come back yet again from such grievous losses?
And yet, hopelessness is not what I see as I visit the buildings in our downtown, and despair cannot be found on the faces of our residents. Before the rain had stopped falling, before the flood had stopped flowing, volunteers had stepped forward to take charge of the recovery effort. Before the streets had dried out and the city had issued the all-clear, business owners and employees were back in their shops, assessing the damage, lugging out and shoveling out, preparing for the days and weeks of work to come.
And the response from the community has been more than anyone could hope for. Two thousand volunteers have signed up in a town of 8,000. Montpelier High School graduates returning for their reunion converted it to a citywide work party. Donations are already being raised for the relief effort, and on Monday, we kicked off the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund, a partnership of the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive, to help our local businesses recover and rebuild.
The message is hardship and hope. We cannot ignore the very real losses that our local businesses and residents have suffered. Some of our most vulnerable residents have lost everything, and do not know when they will have a home to return to. Our unhoused neighbors, already living at the very margins of existence, face an uncertain future. And a drive through residential neighborhoods shows that many of our friends and neighbors have lost much, with a desperate struggle to rebuild the security of home.
Nevertheless, our community has the will and the determination to recover and rebuild. You can see it already, and it won’t be long before businesses are reopening, while others will take longer, and, sadly, some may never return.
Still, the best cure for despair is action. Anyone who wonders whether Montpelier will be able to return, join your 2,000 neighbors as we rebuild the city we love.
I should say two more things. First, we owe a debt of gratitude to all of our city employees. With the police department and fire department flooding, they moved our vital public safety functions through the flooding streets to the Emergency Operation Center at the water plant and maintained all vital functions, including emergency dispatch for both Montpelier and Barre. Our city manager, assistant city manager and all of our City Hall staff have managed the crisis and coordinated services, while meeting with affected residents and businesses and keeping up a steady flow of vital communication to the city. Our public works and other city employees maintained our water and wastewater services, cleared the water and mud out of our streets and continue to attack the physical needs of the city. Without our dedicated city employees, we would be lost.
In addition, as I mentioned, the volunteer work started before the flood even ended. I personally appreciate Peter Walke for volunteering to lead the volunteer effort and Montpelier Alive and the Parks Department for making it happen. We also thank Walmart, Amazon, National Life and the Churches of Christ Relief Fund for their very generous donations of goods and services.
With your help, and the support of everyone in the community, as the marquee at the Capitol Theater says, we will return after this brief intermission.
Jack McCullough is mayor of Montpelier.