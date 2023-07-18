As I sit here writing these words, it is Sunday night, a week after the storm began, and it’s doing the same thing: raining, as it rained all day and night last Sunday, all day and night Monday, and parts of almost every day since.

I’ve lived here in Montpelier for 40 years, and the first piece of Vermont history I ever learned about was the 1927 floods and the devastation they brought. I used to take family and other visitors around to the various sites in Montpelier where we could point out the high-water plaques: above the door at Ron’s Corner Store (later Uncommon Market), in the stacks in the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, and on the granite column in front of the State House. Novelty aside, the damage across the state was almost inconceivable: 85 dead, 1,285 bridges destroyed, buildings, roads and other infrastructure destroyed. For a small, rural and far from affluent state to recover from such damage must have seemed impossible, yet recover we did.