Two months ago, I published a column titled “Return of the Johnstown Flood.” That was my metaphor for the flood of legislation that was certain to occur, once the Democratic Party commanded a veto-proof majority in the state House and Senate. It now does, and that flood is proceeding at alarming velocity.

Its foremost component is enacting the Clean Heat Standard bill, vetoed last May by Governor Phil Scott. That bill, now shamelessly renamed the “Affordable Heating Act” (S.5), is a complex scheme to subsidize heat pumps, advanced wood pellet furnaces and home weatherization. On Jan. 26, ANR Secretary Julie Moore announced that their best guess of the cost is $1.2 billion over seven years. That cost will be paid for by jacking up the price of fuel paid by 65% of Vermont families to stay warm with heating oil (price increased by 70 cents/gallon), natural gas and propane — a hidden heating fuel tax.

