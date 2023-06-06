In this era dominated by aggressive steps to deal with “climate change,” it’s worth inquiring into what the climate activists are working to install in our public school system, presumably to lead their pupils into supporting a long list of policies on the climate change agenda.

This is not a new thought. As far back as 2007, a Governor’s Commission on Climate Change called for “promoting enormous systemic and long-term cultural, cross-generational change in our awareness and behavior through the efforts of our formalized K-12 public and private school systems.”

Once again Mr McClaughry's 'Institute' gets top page billing to "Set Aside the Science". He does this admirably with his label making, name calling "climate agenda", "Extreme Green Makeover", "Al Gore's Heat Death", "climate theology" (especially ironic considering separation of church and state is CONSTANTLY VIOLATED in his 'red state's" passing of unconstitutional laws), AND “political indoctrination masquerading as school curricula. … It is manipulative and shameful.” Just WOW. Coming from the conservative spokesman for those that BAN teaching history, ban civics, ban books, bans women's humanity. Sir, why do you not just come out in full denial of human caused climate change? You constantly address the subject as one not worthy of any sacrifice, any responsibility. Easy to 'set science aside', use derogatorily biased labels, cherry pick out of context quotes. PLEASE, once again (and again and again) WHAT is YOUR plan? It seems to be to ignore it until you pass on, and it is no longer a problem for you. Not bothered by massive fires, massive droughts, massive floods, massive frosts in our southern Vt. orchards, massive, more frequent and bigger storms, rising water levels, huge glacier melts. But "indoctrinating " school kids against science, history, 'don't say gay' is just so cool? WHAT would you do, besides making more $$$$$$$ for the wealthy, less taxes, a greater have/have not divide? WHAT IS YOUR PLAN, Sir? It seem I saw your spiritual ancestors in 'Inherit the Wind'.

