Relax, Vermonters. Nothing will prevent you from buying and registering your new gasoline- or diesel-powered sedan, SUV or light-duty truck — until 2035.

Then, if the Vermont Public Interest Research Group, Vermont Natural Resources Council, Conservation Law Foundation and their allies have their way, if you want to buy a new car or truck, you’ll have only the one choice of buying a California-compliant electric car.

(1) comment

Mike from Worcester
Mike from Worcester

“Overall, Vermont's air quality is good. Vermont has much less traffic congestion, commerce and industry that can contribute to poor air quality. Even so, there are days when high levels of fine particulate matter in the air make it risky to be outdoors and physically active, especially for older adults, children, and people with chronic conditions such as asthma.

In Vermont, these higher risk days are often during periods of hot, humid weather. Particulates can aggravate existing heart and lung diseases, lower the body's defenses against inhaled materials, and damage lung tissue.”

‘ (from HealthVermont/gov.)

I am glad these things are not a worry for you or yours. Sat in traffic behind an idling

bus lately in Montpelier?

“The Vermont environmental machine”!!? Is that like ‘The Ethan Allen Institute’, funded by god knows who? Are you their President, V.P.? Love your GQP ‘labels’, Ethan.

Switching from gas is just something we cannot do, huh?

Where you against the Rural Electrification of America because it cost money!! and was just too hard?

How about transcontinental RRs? Way too expensive- building, buying land, laying track, rights of way? Can’t be done.

How about going from nothing to Ma Bell running phone lines EVERYWHERE? NAh. Impossible.

Just how did Ike get our interstate highway system built? Roads, bridges, interchanges? Bet it really did not happen, just like we did not get to the moon, right John?

Once again you ‘sky write’ “Surrender Dorothy”. Once again I look for a single ‘Can”, but only find ‘Can’t” from E.A.I. Let us not plan. Let us panic instead. Got your message. The future is not for us

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.