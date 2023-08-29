On Aug. 12, VTDigger’s health care reporter Kristin Fountain opened her story with the lead, “Nearly all of Vermont’s hospitals are seeking double-digit percentage increases in income from patient services for 2024 over 2022, setting the stage for a likely battle with health care regulators.”

At about the same time, the Green Mountain Care Board, the state’s regulatory agency, issued a decision reducing Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont’s individual premium rate increase request from 18% to 14% and its small group plan request from 17.5% to 13.3%.