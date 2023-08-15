John Klar, the lawyer/farmer from Brookfield has just published his book “Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival” (White River Junction: Chelsea Green, 2023).

While the subtitle is clearly intended to speak to “conservatives,” including libertarians and various types of decentralists across the political spectrum, those concerned about Vermont’s future who don’t consider themselves “conservatives” should read it nonetheless, because the path it charts offers a meeting ground for all but what Klar describes as “carbon-cult doomsday advocates.”