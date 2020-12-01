The highly predictable behavior of Trump in the setting of his decisive loss in the presidential election is playing out in real time. His manic attempt to burn down the house on his way out the door defines what he is.
American democracy means nothing to Trump when it isn't working in his favor. Decent average Americans will pay the price for his reality TV freak show approach. The worst case scenario will continue to materialize, so long as the Trump nightmare is allowed to continue. Trump and his accomplices must be held accountable for their cowardly incompetence and recklessness.
Voting for the common good is the only way to hold the enemy of the people accountable. The results of Nov. 3 are an undeniable example of that truth. Trump lost, and the collective voice of this country said as much, in a landslide.
President-elect Joe Biden will not cower to Trump and his Goon Squad. The ability of Biden to do what's right by the American people will be largely contingent upon the outcome of the Georgia Senate runoff election on Jan. 5. If Trump's top goon, Mitch McConnell, is positioned to continue holding American interests hostage by being Senate majority leader, we are all in for serious trouble.
Trump, McConnell and the rest are methodically setting the table for utter devastation to American society. They are clearly attempting to sabotage the ability of the incoming administration to steer this country away from self destruction.
Biden will be successful in accomplishing these things with or without McConnell in charge:
Biden will deliver and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans. He will never threaten to withhold a life-saving vaccine to states whose governors didn't vote for or support him.
Biden will get economic stimulus money out to the Americans who need it the most.
Biden will support the best science and best practice in order to actually turn the corner on the pandemic.
Biden will get Americans back to work and turn the economy back in the right direction.
Most importantly, Biden will bring true Americans back together for all the right reasons.
Unlike four years ago when a sufficient number of voters bought the Trump con job, now is the time to accept the truth. The worst case scenario will continue if we, collectively, fall for it again. Trump was an experiment that went terribly and fatally wrong.
John Mauro lives in Stowe.
