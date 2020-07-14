No one wants to see schools remain closed. Despite what one may hear while reading their favorite incoherent Twitter tirades or Fox News segments, real people want schools to open, safely. The difference between doing so safely or recklessly will be the key.
Many European countries and other parts of the world that have competent and functional federal governments, will do just that - safely. They will proceed cautiously and responsibly and with everyone's welfare in mind. They are in a position to do so as they have been in front of the COVID-19 response from the beginning. These countries are not in a current state of soaring case numbers and deaths. They didn't spend the early months of the Trump virus with their heads in the sand, or being too cowardly to wear masks appropriately, or to practice other intelligent safety measures.
Such is not the case with the American federal government. This is plain to see for anyone with a fifth-grade reading and comprehension level. The Trump administration has no plan. They never do. Certain Trump stooges like Gov. Desantis of Florida or Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, have nothing to offer in the way of a safe and responsible approach. No, a 30-minute trip to Walmart has nothing to do in comparison with packing 30 kids into a small room for seven hours per day. In recent days, Florida has had more cases per day than any country on the planet. Way to go, Ron. The actual number of new cases and the number of tests being done are not relevant to one another. Still, Trump says to “stop doing so much testing.” Trump, et al, once again, is impotent and without a shred of common decency.
One in four teachers fall into a high-risk category for serious or deadly consequences as a result of contracting the Trump virus. This fact is of no concern to Trump, as teachers, by and large, don't represent the MAGA base and will not be voting for him. Neither do school children vote. Again, inconsequential to Trump. Their lives mean absolutely nothing to him. Google "malignant narcissist.”
To those of you offended by the truth, I urge you to take a hard look at the risks involved. It is very unfortunate that American government has failed so miserably. While you may be poised to resume screaming Antifa, fake news, deep state, anarchists or whatever buzz word you've been trained to parrot, look at the facts. Someone's life depends on it.
John Mauro lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.