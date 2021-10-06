An article appeared in the Herald a few weeks ago (Sept. 11) that contained this quote from the Association of American Medical Colleges: “half of white medical trainees believe such myths as Black people have thicker skin or less sensitive nerve endings than white people.” This quote is a falsehood.
America has a horrific history of ignoring the physical pain of Black people, and disparity persists today. The goal of the study was to see if beliefs about racial differences affect perception of pain by physicians. For one part of the study, students were given a list of medical differences (some true, some false) between Black people and white people, and asked to say which ones were at least possibly true. Thus, the survey was designed to elicit errors from students, rather than actual beliefs.
So how many white medical students did assign some credibility to each false statement? Seven percent of the 222 students surveyed thought it might be true that Blacks’ nerve endings are less sensitive than whites’. Thirty-three percent thought this statement was possibly true: “Black people’s skin has more collagen (i.e., it’s thicker) than white people’s skin.” On average, only 11.6% of white students assigned some credibility to each false statement — not even close to half! (Interestingly, and perhaps tellingly, the authors of the study did not report the nonwhite medical students’ survey results.)
It is totally irresponsible for the AAMC to twist these survey results into the shocking statement that half of white medical students believe racist falsehoods about human biology. Evidently, it garners more attention to smear a group than to understand the truth. Ironically, the study had important conclusions that were drowned out by this inflammatory language.
Of all human biases, cognitive bias may be the most dangerous. Incorrect information cannot be used to solve real problems, and may well make those problems worse. That’s why it is important to read the original studies whenever they are quoted.
Rebecca Mattis lives in Rutland City.
