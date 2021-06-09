We have heard the words “critical race theory” bubbling up in the news, but I imagine many people haven’t read much about the theory itself. It is time to take a critical look at critical race theory.
Critical race theory (CRT) is a framework through which to view people and society, and a movement for social change. According to CRT, all human interactions are steeped in power imbalance based upon race; it is impossible for two people of different colors to have an equal interaction, since pale-skinned people “consciously or unconsciously … do all in their power to ensure their dominion and maintain control” (quote from Derrick Bell, one of the founders of CRT). In this framework, people are not seen as individual humans, but first and foremost as members of a racial group and as such, and at all times, are either oppressors or oppressed.
Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and ’80s by legal scholars such as Kimberlé Crenshaw who sought to understand the relationship between the law and the relative social power of racial groups. This is a worthy goal, but it is important to understand critical race theory is not a theory (that is, an overarching explanation of every available fact). Rather, it is an ideology whose conclusions are built into its premises — it employs circular reasoning by asserting racism is in everything, and then interprets everything that happens as racist. According to Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility” and practitioner of CRT, “the question is not ‘Did racism take place?’ but rather, ‘In which ways did racism manifest in this specific context?’”
For example, DiAngelo believes if a pale woman weeps in grief over the death of a Black person, her tears must be understood as a power grab, a bid for attention, and an occasion for harm directed toward any persons present who consider themselves Black. It is not understood that the woman is feeling a universal human feeling, grief, with a natural human response, tears; rather, her feelings and behavior are fundamentally expressions of “whiteness” and therefore, must be oppressive. Likewise, a Black person who might feel irritation, impatience or distress about this weeping woman, is thought of as doing so not for their own human reasons, but as the direct result of their racial oppression in that moment. In this way, the pale person is always a powerful agent, and the Black-identified person is always and forever a victim.
According to CRT, racial identity is more than the visible features of one’s genetic makeup, but is bound up in one’s subconscious, as well as conscious, mind. For this reason, CRT denies a Black identity to any Black person who does not believe in CRT ideology. In the same way that an African American who votes for Donald Trump “ain’t Black,” CRT requires “critical consciousness” of all people (that is, a view of the world based entirely upon dominance and oppression). Pale-skinned people who disagree are merely doing what they’ve been programmed to do, but brown-skinned people who disagree are said to have a “false consciousness.” Thus, if a Black or brown person views themselves as having agency in their own life, and does not view their human struggles through a racialized lens, their consciousness is false, and their identity inauthentic.
There are other reasons a person of any color might be disinclined to support critical race theory and its offshoots. For one, it is perversely white-supremacist. Such values and skills as objectivity, rational thinking, a focus on data, planning for the future, showing up on time, valuing the written word, and understanding cause-and-effect, are viewed, within whiteness studies and some anti-racist activism, as specifically white qualities. Success itself is seen as white, in that, if a group enjoys success, they are “internalizing whiteness,” no matter their color. In this way, various Asian ethnic groups who outperform whites on nearly every measure are not seen as achieving based upon their own merits, but are called “white adjacent.”
CRT gets away with its profound white supremacy because, while elevating whites in material matters, it debases them on moral measures. Economic success in particular is seen as not just a white thing, but as a bad thing. In the world of CRT, thriving is seen as a zero-sum game, and whatever one person has is invariably viewed as having been stolen from someone who doesn’t have it.
Although CRT is ostensibly left wing, it is openly anti-liberal. The textbook “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction” tells us that CRT “questions the very foundations of the liberal order, including equality theory, legal reasoning, Enlightenment rationalism, and neutral principles of constitutional law.” But CRT does not just question Enlightenment principles and the liberal order, it vilifies them as part and parcel of colonialism and white supremacy. For example, practitioners of this framework believe that due process of law is not only a white creation, but is a system specifically created to oppress people of color. CRT seeks to redistribute power by discrediting and dismantling our liberal institutions.
Many people support CRT because they believe it is the best, or only, framework that provides a sociological explanation for racial disparities. But it is the social sciences, with (what should be) their focus on cause-and-effect and data, that provide the prompts and the tools for studying and remedying these ills; to examine reasons for group inequities is not what CRT does. It merely blames every disparity upon systemic racism, without ever defining systemic racism as anything other than “that which causes racial disparities.” It’s circular reasoning and as such, is at best a useless tool. At worst, it’s a wrecking ball: The only solution it offers is to tear down society, with no plans to build anything in its place.
Rebecca Mattis lives in Rutland City.
