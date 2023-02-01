Many of our population have begun to take COVID -19 infections entirely too lightly, seemingly unaware of a continuing mini-surge of these infections, which is occurring despite Vermonters having done better than the national average in getting the most recent bivalent booster. Unfortunately, there are still many “un-boosted” persons in Vermont who are susceptible to more severe infections because of not having gotten the latest booster shot, which came out in September.

Also, while perhaps less lethal, there is a new, even more infectious variant of the virus circulating in New England and rapidly going nationwide. But even an infection that is less severe, due to our having antibodies from vaccines and from previously having the illness, can take a toll on its victims. One way is in the form of so-called “long COVID,” with marked fatigue, “brain fog,” and a long list of other disabling symptoms for which we are just beginning to learn of some potential remedies.

