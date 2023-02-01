Many of our population have begun to take COVID -19 infections entirely too lightly, seemingly unaware of a continuing mini-surge of these infections, which is occurring despite Vermonters having done better than the national average in getting the most recent bivalent booster. Unfortunately, there are still many “un-boosted” persons in Vermont who are susceptible to more severe infections because of not having gotten the latest booster shot, which came out in September.
Also, while perhaps less lethal, there is a new, even more infectious variant of the virus circulating in New England and rapidly going nationwide. But even an infection that is less severe, due to our having antibodies from vaccines and from previously having the illness, can take a toll on its victims. One way is in the form of so-called “long COVID,” with marked fatigue, “brain fog,” and a long list of other disabling symptoms for which we are just beginning to learn of some potential remedies.
There can be even more serious complications as well. One woman in our community who recently had a mild bout with COVID developed dangerous blood clots, including one that blocked blood flow to both her lungs. Luckily, the near-lethal clot was “fished out” by the specialists at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
We urge everyone, from age 6 months and older, to get the latest COVID booster, and to also have this year’s influenza vaccine. We encourage Vermonters to get caught up on other vaccines as well, such as for measles, on which many are behind because of the last three years of the pandemic. On another front, the shingles vaccine is recommended for persons 50 years old and older. And for individuals aged 65 and older, the once-costly shingles vaccine is now free at the Plainfield Health Center.
The Health Center will host a series of Saturday morning immunization clinics, open to the public as well as our patients, from Feb. 4 through the month of April. They will be in the Annex building at the back of our south parking lot and will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no cost, and no appointments will be required.
“Be wise, immunize.” Come get your shot and add to your protection — and to the protection of others among your family and friends. It’s the thoughtful thing to do.
John Matthew is CEO and medical director of the Plainfield Health Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.