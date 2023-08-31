As the sun rises on International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31), we’re reminded of a sobering truth: every 36 hours, a Vermonter dies of an opioid overdose. Already through May 2023, Vermont has seen a nearly 20% increase in fatalities during the past three-year average. These aren’t mere statistics; they are our mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and colleagues. For those left behind, the trauma, guilt and shame around the death often goes unnoticed and causes considerable pain and distress.
Today, we remember the Vermonters lost and those around them. Today, we stand together to commemorate those we’ve lost, to support those left behind and to reinvigorate our efforts in battling the tragic outcomes of opioid use disorder (OUD) and other substance use disorders (SUD).
The Central Vermont Prevention Coalition (CVPC) recognizes this day in an effort to raise public awareness about the current crisis. Vermonters are dying at alarming rates as a consequence of illicitly manufactured fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid frequently mixed with other potent substances like xylazine, cocaine, methamphetamine and gabapentin leading to what can best be described as a mass poisoning, but is generically referred to as “overdose.”
Fentanyl is involved in more deaths of Americans younger than age 50 than any other cause of death, including heart disease, cancer, homicide, suicide and other accidents. CVPC wants our community to be healthy, safe and informed. Being informed is knowledge, knowledge is power and power can promote change.
— Fentanyl, not heroin, was the driving force behind 94% of fatal overdoses in 2022 and is often consumed unknowingly.
— Illicit fentanyl is being used to make fake prescription pills and is also found in common street drugs like cocaine, MDMA (“ecstasy”) and heroin.
— Fake pills resembling medications like Adderall and OxyContin are the main reason fentanyl-involved deaths are fastest growing among youth.
— Fentanyl is involved in more American youth deaths than heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzodiazepines and other prescription drugs combined.
Xylazine is a potent animal tranquilizer that has become more common in Vermont’s drug supply and was detected in about one-third of Vermont’s fatal overdoses through May 2023. It is not an opioid, but it can contribute to an opioid overdose situation in important and dangerous ways. Because it is not an opioid it does not respond to naloxone (also called by its brand-name Narcan), so rescue breathing is very important. It can cause life- and limb-threatening skin infections.
Get help: Treatment is available 24/7 at the Central Vermont Medical Center Emergency Department (CVMC ED), where treatment can start when you’re ready. Providers with expertise in medication for OUD can start treatment in the CVMC ED when appropriate. Recovery coaches are available and can provide the benefit of lived experience to help guide you to the help you want. After your visit, you will be provided guaranteed treatment services by local CVPC coalition partners. If you’re not ready to quit, harm reduction resources are available to reduce the risks of drug use and keep you safer. Lifesaving naloxone (Narcan) is always available at the ED front check-in desk, and recovery coaches are available to support you and provide other resources for your safety.
Take action: Substance use is a community problem that requires a community solution.
Decreasing the stigma around substance use and treatment will come with increased community education, prevention efforts, lowered barriers to timely help and continued search for creative solutions.
Talk with family, friends and colleagues about the dangers of illicit fentanyl currently mixed with other drugs. Learn how to use naloxone and carry it with you; remember, give a dose and call 911.
While fentanyl and other synthetic drugs have made the current crisis more difficult and lethal, it should only strengthen our resolve and collaborative abilities to provide those suffering and the people around them, the help they need, when they need it, and with the respect and dignity everyone deserves.
Not sure where to get help in central Vermont? Visit www.vthelplink.org online or call VT Helplink at 802-565-LINK (5465).
Javad Mashkuri is a member of Central Vermont Prevention Coalition at Central Vermont Medical Center, Emergency Department.