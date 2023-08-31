As the sun rises on International Overdose Awareness Day (Aug. 31), we’re reminded of a sobering truth: every 36 hours, a Vermonter dies of an opioid overdose. Already through May 2023, Vermont has seen a nearly 20% increase in fatalities during the past three-year average. These aren’t mere statistics; they are our mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and colleagues. For those left behind, the trauma, guilt and shame around the death often goes unnoticed and causes considerable pain and distress.

Today, we remember the Vermonters lost and those around them. Today, we stand together to commemorate those we’ve lost, to support those left behind and to reinvigorate our efforts in battling the tragic outcomes of opioid use disorder (OUD) and other substance use disorders (SUD).