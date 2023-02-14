When I learned Vermont State University will be eliminating the books from its four campus libraries and repurposing the buildings, I was shocked. As the news sank in, I became grief stricken.
Having spent four decades as a faculty member and dean at three small colleges, including 32 years at Castleton State College, I could not have imagined a campus-based, higher education institution without a library. In fact, I often referred to the library as the heart of the campus. Over time, the strength of a library’s collection emerged as one of the key metrics for judging the quality of the college.
I know VSU, along with most American colleges and universities that lack big endowments or recognizable “brands,” are fighting for their lives. Costs have risen too rapidly; people question the return on investment; and increasingly, the purpose and autonomy of even once-treasured institutions are being challenged. I understand change is necessary.
In an era when distance learning is the only educational option for many part-time and nontraditional students, providing remote and after-hours access to library materials and services borders on a moral imperative. Certainly, it is an important equity issue.
But no one has proposed a business model for VSU that doesn’t require tuition from in-person, campus-based students, including those from out of state, which has become a highly competitive market. If VSU wants to continue to attract full-time students looking for a positive campus experience, shuttering the library may backfire.
If, as the parent of two and grandparent of five, I got invited to come along on the campus visits of my loved ones, admissions personnel would be hard pressed to convince me that a college without books — tangible, browsable books — is a college worth today’s considerable cost. I love the internet and learn from it almost every day, but I would not want to live without my physical books.
I developed that affection for books in college, a college with a library.
President Grewal, please find a way to extend library resources and services to those off campus while keeping libraries and their physical collections the beating hearts of VSU’s four campuses.
Joe Mark lives in Castleton.
