When I learned Vermont State University will be eliminating the books from its four campus libraries and repurposing the buildings, I was shocked. As the news sank in, I became grief stricken.

Having spent four decades as a faculty member and dean at three small colleges, including 32 years at Castleton State College, I could not have imagined a campus-based, higher education institution without a library. In fact, I often referred to the library as the heart of the campus. Over time, the strength of a library’s collection emerged as one of the key metrics for judging the quality of the college.

