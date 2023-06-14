Postal leadership has been all bark and no bite in recent years by failing to address the concerns of 500,000 overworked employees. In addition to enduring long hours, physical stress and dysfunctional labor relations, workers constantly fear being bitten by dogs.

According to recently released statistics, more than 5,300 postal workers were attacked by canines while delivering the mail in 2022. While dog bites have decreased in recent years, annual incidents have stubbornly hovered around 5,500 (with some notable outliers) over the last 15 years. Policymakers cannot accept the status quo of ruined lives and costly compensation claims. By unleashing the right reforms, postal leadership can hit “paws” on these deadly attacks.