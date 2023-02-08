Let me tell you the many ways this act, currently in the Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, makes little sense. This act is supposed to create incentives to get property owners to change heating systems from oil or propane, to either wood or wood pellets, or heat pumps, as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants. It purports to do so by providing rebates, tax credits and other incentives. Here are some facts to ponder.

According to a recent article in The New York Times and a study published last fall by the Sierra Club, burning cord wood or wood pellets produces 70% more carbon monoxide than burning natural gas or propane to produce the same amount of BTUs. Unless there is a high-performance catalytic converter on the exhaust for the wood- or pellet-burning boiler or furnace, they also produce significantly more particulate matter than burning either natural gas or propane.

