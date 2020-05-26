Act now
I bet that the emergency service personnel of the Barre City were just thrilled this morning to read in The Times Argus that the City Council that buys them all of their PPE to protect themselves from head to toe from COVID-19, don’t even have the guts to make sure all of their citizens at least wear a simple mask. Further, some of them don’t seem to believe the scientific evidence that wearing masks helps even after CDC guidelines state over and over again that they do.
Teddy Wazazak is “gauging the scientific efficacy the idea” and Rich Morey flatly stated “we are not medical professionals.“ Huh, no kidding. Apparently, they don’t read much either. Or noticed, for the last 60 days, Vermont has flatlined its COVID-19 curve due to partly a stay-at-home order and partly because Vermonters are willingly wearing masks to protect themselves from sickness.
The question is whether the council has the intestinal fortitude to make sure people entering businesses wear masks, not only for their own protection but for the protection of the employees who work there. Some feel this is not the city’s issue and it should be federally mandated but that ball has been clearly kicked into the local governments’ court.
It’s time for them to grow some and take the measures needed to protect the public. This is a world pandemic. There are 93,000 deaths in the U.S. alone and another 50,000 projected by August. The COVID-19 issue Is not going away. A spike in Vermont will lead to another shutdown. How will that play in Barre? The time to act is now. Act like leaders, not weak-minded conspiracy theorists. And my apologies to all police, fire and EMS professionals in Barre. I feel your pain. Stay safe.
Christopher Maloney
Washington
The writer is and Advanced EMT.
