On May 1, 2003, George W. Bush stood aboard an aircraft carrier greeting troops returning home from the battlefield in Iraq, where the U.S. and allied military forces had conquered the entire country in only three weeks. Situating himself under a large banner declaring “Mission Accomplished,” Bush announced the end of major military operations. There had been few casualties.
Three years later, our troops were still mired in guerilla war, and 4,000 American soldiers eventually lost their lives in Iraq.
One would have thought our leaders might be reluctant to declare victory prematurely given the experience in Iraq. But we in the U.S. appear to have done so once again in our battle with COVID-19, a battle which has taken nearly 200 times more lives than the venture into Iraq. Despite record-breaking numbers of cases in half the states in the country and a demoralizing number of hospitalizations and deaths, few leaders are undertaking serious measures to deter the contagion, aside from encouraging vaccination.
We would like two benefits from vaccination: to prevent serious illness to and prevent transmission of the illness. The vaccination against COVID has been highly effective in preventing serious illness and death with remarkably infrequent major adverse effects. Getting vaccinated is a no-brainer, and the reluctance of so many Americans to avail themselves of vaccination is almost purely a result of misinformation spread via the echo chambers of the internet and the right-wing media. Many gratuitous deaths will result from the denizens of anti-vaxers. Unfortunately, however, the current COVID vaccines have demonstrated two limitations. It has done only a mediocre job of preventing transmission of the delta variant. And immunity appears to be waning after eight to 10 months, particularly among the elderly. Leaders in the U.S. need to acknowledge this and respond with action plans that go beyond encouraging vaccination.
When Gov. Phil Scott lifted the state of emergency last April, he should have told Vermonters explicitly that the development of more transmissible and lethal viral variants is entirely possible, and that he and his team would reinstitute appropriate countermeasures if things started to deteriorate.
Well, things have deteriorated. During the past few weeks, we’ve been hitting record numbers of cases, and our hospitals and ICUs are filling. Unfortunately, all we hear from Scott is, no one would listen to him if he reinstituted a mask mandate or other countermeasures. This might be the lamest excuse I’ve ever heard from a politician. And it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy: If he tells us in advance that we’ll blow off new rules he might promulgate, then many of us might well do so.
Phil Scott should go back to being a leader rather than a milquetoast, and he should protect his constituents: He should reinstitute an indoor mask mandate, discourage indoor gatherings, close the bars for at least a month, and limit indoor occupancy at restaurants, gyms, etc. He should have done all this two months ago so we wouldn’t be in this predicament heading into the holidays when so many Americans will be traveling — and further spreading COVID. But if he acts decisively now, then fewer Vermonters will end up in hospital beds and ICUs, isolated from their families, hoping they won’t be added to the grim COVID statistics that have been mounting up lately. If he takes action soon, then it’s likely the situation will have improved in six weeks or so, and restrictions could be safely relaxed for the Christmas holiday.
It is never too late to save lives. Deaths from the delta variant hurt us just as much as the suffering caused by earlier viral variants. The governor and his team should abandon their multi-month stasis, and take decisive action.
Marvin Malek, MD, MPH, works as an internal medicine specialist at Springfield Hospital and lives in Berlin.
