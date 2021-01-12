This letter is in response to Joe Benning’s commentary published on Jan. 8 regarding the current state of Republican politics. I went back in public records to see if I could build a picture of Joe’s politics over the last few years. He appears to tow the Republican Party line on most issues important to working families. He has spoken out, on occasion, against the more rabid factions of his party so I applaud him on that score.
His commentary, however, tries to distance the folks storming the Capitol complex from the “true” Republican Party. Mr. Benning cannot have it both ways. If he did not see what was coming with the rise of the Tea Party, Trump’s support of birtherism, Trump’s comments about Mexicans being rapists and murderers as he descended the escalator, Trump’s mocking of a disabled reporter, Trump’s lies about the Georgia election and on and on, then he is either not very sharp or he intentionally deluded himself about where things would end. Mr. Benning could have stood up years ago and waved the red flag, but he did not. Maybe Mr. Benning thought Trump would grow into the office. How did that work out?
Mr. Benning lauds Mitch McConnell and William Barr for saying the election was not stolen. These are the same people who fed the conspiracy that the election might be stolen, and we just needed to give Trump time to adjust to reality. I suspect Barr was privy to information that the proverbial manure was about to hit the fan and as a patriotic American, bailed out and pulled the rip-cord as the country augered-in. McConnell waited until Dec. 15 to congratulation President-elect Biden on his victory. Now that is a profile in courage.
Speaking of profiles in courage, Mr. Benning categorizes Mike Pence doing his job as courageously upholding the Constitution. No, Mr. Benning, people like my father and his generation who served in World War II courageously fought for, and upheld, the Constitution. Mike Pence was merely doing his job. When did Republicans decide that doing the proper, legal, constitutionally required act of presiding over the certification of the results of the Electoral College became something that requires courage? Maybe after they have turned a blind eye and supported Trump for the past four years?
At this point, Mr. Benning, I don’t want to hear any more Republicans say Trump and his supporters do not represent the Republican Party. They do. All I want to hear from Republicans is that you made a big mistake, that you reject Trump’s “ideology,” you will work to undo the damage, and you are truly sorry for what you have wrought.
Mr. Benning, you managed to write an entire commentary about the Electoral College count and Trump’s attempt to subvert democracy but not one word about his co-conspirators in the Congress – no condemnation of Cruz, Hawley, Jordan, et al, for their cynical actions.
Finally, Mr. Benning, not one mention of President-elect Biden or Vice-President-elect Harris. You decry the actions of the “non-Republican” Republicans and seem to indicate that someone else won but do not have the courage to utter their names. Sounds more like an apologist than an apology. America deserves nothing less than a full-throated apology from our Republican officials with no equivocating.
Dave MacMartin lives in Pittsford.
