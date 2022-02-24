On the Town Meeting Day ballot, Barre City voters will find a request from the city council to authorize a charter change to allow the collection of a 1% tax on retail sales in Barre City. I am writing to provide Barre voters perspective and insight as to why this alternative revenue source is needed and is in the best long-term interests of Barre City taxpayers, and why voters should objectively consider authorizing this charter change.
The ballot item is Article VIII, and the specific change is the addition of the word “sales” to Section 605A of the charter, which will read: “A) The City Council may assess “sales,” rooms, meals, and alcohol taxes of one percent.” The rooms, meals, and alcohol tax was authorized by Barre City voters several years ago. It is important to note that a retail sales tax will not increase the current 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol. And clothes and food are exempt from this tax.
The purpose of this sales tax is to find a critically needed municipal revenue alternative to the property tax. Revenues received through this sales tax shall be restricted solely for the following capital expense: street and sidewalk reconstruction, capital equipment, and capital improvements. Sales tax revenues will not be used for General Fund expenses which fund only the annual operating and debt service expenses of the city. There are no capital expenditures supported by the General Fund. Sales tax revenue will mitigate the need for funding future capital bond expenses from the General Fund, which has been a necessary past practice as the city has no other reliable revenue source.
The projected future capital needs of the city are clear, and exceed $1 million annually. Our 10-year Capital Equipment Plan, approved by council last fall, shows annual equipment replacement costs alone of $500,000 to $1 million. And that does not include projected annual infrastructure expenses of $400,000+/- per year, or capital improvement needs in the magnitude of $500,000 +/- per year. Replacement of the Department of Public Works campus alone in the next three years may likely cost in excess of $5 million.
Without this funding source, these expenses will default to the General Fund, which would necessitate a property tax increase of 15 cents to 20 cents (7% to 10%) in today’s terms. A sales tax alternative revenue source will avoid such an increase.
Based on Vermont Department of Labor data, a 1% sales tax is projected to generate $750,000+/- per year of alternative revenue for capital expenses. The sales tax alternative revenue source will avoid such an increase.
I believe it is a myth that a sales tax will hurt city businesses or drive shoppers to other cities and/or hurt Barre City businesses. I doubt that any Barre City restaurants, lodging establishments, or bars have seen a negative impact from the rooms, meals, and alcohol tax previously approved by voters. Further, state tax department data shows that year-over-year sales from 2020 to 2021 increased in 13 of the 16 Vermont municipalities that currently have a sales tax.
Think about it. Have you really changed your local dining habits because of the 1% meals tax instituted in Barre City a few years ago? Do you really think about which municipalities have a sales tax as you leave your home to go shopping? I honestly doubt it. Because a local sales tax will mitigate future property tax increase that will be otherwise unavoidable, a local 1% sales tax will actually benefit local businesses and residential and commercial property owners. It will especially benefit senior property owners on a fixed income.
In closing, our capital expense needs will not go away. They will only get more expensive if deferred. I believe this sales tax proposal makes clear financial sense for Barre City taxpayers, residents and voters.
I urge your objective consideration of and support for this charter change when you vote.
A Power Point overview of this local option sales ballot item is available on Barre City Municipal Website, www.barrecity.org, for reader review at any time. Thank you for your consideration.
Steven E. Mackenzie is the Barre City Manager.
