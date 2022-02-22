I write to provide insight to Barre City taxpayers and voters into the Proposed General Fund Budget for the Fiscal Year (FY23) starting July, 1 2022 which will be on the March 1 Town Meeting Day ballot for voter approval. Both the detailed budget proposal and a Power Point overview presentation are available on Barre City Municipal Website www.barrecity.org) for reader review at any time.
The General Fund Budget proposed for FY23 has received Barre City Council approval as a result of the budget development and detailed review process initiated with Council in November, 2021. The FY23 Budget Proposal is $13,194,159, an increase of 2.79% over the current FY22 Budget of 12,836,332. More significantly, the increase to the FY23 Tax Rate is projected to be 1.45%, exclusive of the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority funding request of $15,900, the latter which would raise the projected total tax rate increase slightly to 1.61%.
The proposed budget includes the necessary year-over-year operational costs of staff compensation and municipal liability/workers compensation insurance programs. It also includes all of the municipal services residents have come to expect, including:
— Semi-Annual Yard Waste Disposal and Collection (No cost to city residents).
— Bulk Waste Disposal Event (No cost to city residents).
— Used Tire Disposal Event (No cost to city residents).
— Community Service Officer supporting the Police Department.
— Half-time Mental Health Clinician supporting the Police Department.
— Police K-9 Program.
— Police Department Street Crimes Unit (SCU).
— Two COPS Grant Police Officers.
— Animal Control Officer & Humane Society Stray Animal Service.
The budget also includes funding stipends for the Barre Area Development Corporation ($52,779), the Barre Partnership ($67,626) and the Aldrich Library ($239,292).
The most significant new elements of this budget proposal are the addition of four staff positions to augment city human resources for current and future needs. With the increasing demands on municipal services, we find that current city staffing is insufficient to keep up with current and foreseeable future needs.
These additional staff positions are summarized as follows:
Assistant Director of Public Works ($101,500 allowance) to accomplish:
DPW Department Head Succession Planning for DPW operations of $7.5 million a year.
Increased Infrastructure Project Development, Management and Delivery Development of Assets, Infrastructure, and Pavement Data Management Systems Increased Grant Procurement Capabilities
Junior Planner ($73,000) to accomplish:
Dedicated municipal planning capacity currently lacking in the Department
Development and implementation of long-term planning Resources Update/maintain the Municipal Plan and local land use/development regulations
Increase Municipal/Community Planning Grant Development/Award Capabilities
Provide Planning Staff Support to the Department Director & Planning Commission
IT System Administrator ($66,300) to provide dedicated IT support to address:
IT support needs for 9 Facilities, 9 Departments, 75 Staff, 50 +/ Workstations
Current IT Support is “As-Available” by the HR Administrator
Current IT support results in severe HR Administrator Job Function Conflicts
Vendor Support Not Effective nor Affordable
City Hall Custodian (+$55,513) to address:
Current Buildings & Community Services Department staffing is insufficient for City-Wide Custodial and Maintenance Needs City Hall is a High Traffic /Visibility Public Building warranting daily attention Provides for a dedicated custodian for City Hall and the Public Safety Building
This budget proposal also provides an incremental allowance ($20,000) for the phased restoration of the seasonal, part-time cemeteries maintenance help to the pre-COVID level. This budget provision was eliminated (on a temporary basis) as a cost containment measure with the on-set of the COVID virus in 2020.
Further, two additional ballot items to be voted beyond the proposed FY23 Budget include:
Streets, Sidewalks, Equipment Fund $391,500
Voter Approved Assistance Requests $149,601
The above two items have been traditional ballot items for the past decade, at least, and routinely receive strong voter support every year due to the direct benefit to the residents of the City.
The Streets, Sidewalks, Equipment Fund request speaks for itself as to utilization of the revenue raised by this item. The Voter Approved Assistance Requests are from twenty-two (22) non-profit agencies or organization serving the Central Vermont (Barre) community directly. These organizations essentially serve the low income, disadvantaged and/or senior population in our community and are deserving of voter/community support. These requests range from $500 (Our House of Central Vermont) to $38,401 (Green Mountain Transit Authority). Two of the large larger requests also include Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice ($28,000) and Washington County Mental Health ($10,000). A complete listing of the Agencies requesting funding can be found on the City Web-site.
The projected annual tax rate increase resulting from the above ballot items is a nominal $32 and $64 on residential properties valued at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively.
You can find more detailed information about the budget proposal and ballot items on the Barre City Web-site. In summary, the FY23 Barre City General Fund Budget Proposal of $13,194,159, along with the additional ballot items, results in a projected Tax Rate increase of 1.61%. This compares to other current economic yardsticks of the 2022 Social Security increase of 5.9%, and a current inflation rate approaching 9%.
By comparison to these metrics, and in its own right, the proposed FY23 Barre City General Fund budget proposal is a reasonable and responsible budget proposal, and in my judgment as your city manager, deserves voter support.
Steven E. Mackenzie is the Barre City manager.
