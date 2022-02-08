I'm an 11th-generation Vermonter, Tom Luce. We've been in Vermont since before the revolution. My ancestor came through Vermont to fight in the French and Indian war and then brought his sons from Martha's Vineyard to be the first to settle in Mansfield. We have a street still there, "Luce Hill."
Born in Barre in 1938, graduated from SHS in 1956 — racism? I support the raising of the Black Lives Matter flag in Barre's central park.
I've been working all my life for undoing the suppression of minorities because, on my mother's side, I come from the Irish who were killed, tortured, starved because of their differences with England. My grandmother was not allowed to speak her language. More importantly, because of being Irish/white and speaking English, I and others like me have made it up the ladder unlike other minorities.
Now I have noticed the opposition to the BLM flag in Barre with the name calling of communist, traitor. Also I have just learned that Vermonters like me have moved to update the state Constitution regarding slavery. Wow! I can't vote, but I want to go to the rooftops in Vermont and congratulate and promote the people, like Tommy Walz, working for these moral goals.
I learned as an adult, not from any of my history classes, that Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery as it joined the United States. I was impressed with this fact although it was tarnished by those who did have slaves in Vermont.
But certainly now, I support bringing "our" Vermont Constitution up-to-date. Of course, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is no cure for slavery, either. This is where mass incarceration came into being because it says, "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."
Yeah, and thanks to Michelle Alexander and her book, "The New Jim Crow," I have been working to stop "mass incarceration" here in Berkeley. Having started in Barre before retiring in 2005 to work with Haitians whose President Aristide was removed with the help of the U.S. government, I am still working to support impoverished Haitian children in the capital of Port-Au-Prince with our 12th year of scholarships. Haiti was the first country to abolish slavery in 1804 and it has paid for this ever since.
So, go for it, Vermonters. Put the BLM flag up all over. Rewrite the Constitution. White supremacy and anti-semitism, also, are not good. Thanks, Barre folks who support BLM, anti-racism!
Thomas Luce lives in Berkeley, California.
