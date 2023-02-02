What is the Vermont Student Assistance Corp. doing with its money? It’s a question I find myself asking every month as I send my student loan payments.
I grew up in West Rutland (class of 2011) with a dream of studying architecture and becoming an architect. I committed to that dream, and it became a reality
That all sounds great; except there’s a sinister underside to the achievement of this goal, and that is my relationship with VSAC.
Throughout the course of my education, I took out $40,644 in private loans from VSAC to cover the gap left after scholarships, grants and federal student loans. I graduated with my degree in 2015 and got to work — both at my new career and towards paying this debt down. In addition to my “9-5” job, I have had a range of different side jobs to cover the portion of payments that my entry-level salary could not keep up with. In the eight years of repayment, I have now paid VSAC $41,837. In a zero-interest environment, I’d have successfully paid off my loans by now. I still owe $28,208.19; $29,401 of what I have paid so far has gone towards interest.
These are the very real consequences of a system gone off the rails. An entire generation is held back, unable to move forward in life towards the things their parents were already achieving by their age. I would love to be able to think about buying a house. I would love to be able to think about setting up my own architectural practice back in Vermont someday. I would love to take a vacation (which I’ve never done before).
My story is so relatable to thousands of others. In order to subsidize VSAC and keep making my payments, I have remained in Massachusetts where the income potential is so much higher. I’m living with my partners’ parents basically so that I can continue making progress towards these loans and the other debt I have accumulated as I was struggling to get by.
These are the very real consequences for Vermont and its economy: A generation of borrowers held back, unable to buy a house, and hesitant to have children as they face increasingly bleak prospects.
Alas, what I would really love to know is what VSAC is doing with this cash-cow of a business they’ve got going on. Where has all of this revenue gone, and why is it not being remitted back to borrowers? They claim it goes towards outreach services; but my understanding is that VSAC profits actually go towards the General Fund of Vermont’s state budget. If that is the case, people should maybe wake up and realize that this student loan interest is actually a tax in disguise.
It should also be noted that the proposed student loan forgiveness from the Biden administration is not applicable to “private loans,” loans such as what VSAC offers to its borrowers. Because these VSAC private loans have higher interest rates than federal loans, the importance of action at the state level is paramount.
It is the role of media sources, like the Rutland Herald, to bring these issues to light. I hope this column resonates with folks in the Rutland area and beyond. I encourage readers to contact their state senator and representatives and ask them to respond about VSAC’s state charter, the nature of its nonprofit status, and an explanation of where that revenue generated from loan interest is going.
By the time I’ve finished paying these loans off, VSAC could send two more of “me” to school … so, why aren’t they? Where is the money going?
Samuel Loso lives in North Andover, Massachusetts.
