The Barre City Council recently met and decided not to make a mandatory rule for all customers shopping at retail stores to wear face coverings. That would take courage.
Instead, they decided to kick the can down the road and hope outbreaks and deaths due to increased human contact. will be limited. They are following the equally uncourageous course of our governor, and the president, both of whom have refused to make this most simple and probably most valuable behavior, strictly voluntary.
Instead of stepping up and protecting their citizens, they are leaving the health and welfare of the citizens of Barre and Vermont in the hands of minimum wage retail workers, some as young as 16. Why is the onus for the health of our community placed on the backs of these workers? Will customers respond to the employees' requests to wear face coverings? Will workers even try to engage their customers regarding face coverings? They have no authority to enforce the state’s recommendations nor do they have the tools to force compliance.
Gov. Scott has said he is still considering possibly making face coverings mandatory and to help make this decision, he has said he will speak to retail owners. I wonder if the owners of Walmart, JC Penney, Kohl's, Tractor Supply and others will be likely to choose the health of Vermonters over their profits. Gov. Scott should meet with the workers at these establishments and solicit their opinions as to whether their health or their owners pocketbook is more important.
This seems simple, face coverings inhibit the spread of this pandemic. To make wearing them a matter of choice seems idiotic, cowardly and will sacrifice Vermonters' lives for profits. Vermonters can handle this minor discomfort for the good of the community.
Louis LoRe lives in Plainfield.
