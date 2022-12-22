I snowshoe with our dog to the height of land in the woods behind our house. Though the snow is sticky, the snow-draped pines are beautiful. The first winter outings are always special. However, as I was enjoying the snow, 100,000 homes from Hartford to Guilford had lost power.

It’s all about water. In Vermont, we depend upon water for agriculture. We depend on water for recreation, from skiing in winter, to swimming and boating on our lakes and ponds in summer. I look forward to the first ski or snowshoe. I love the calls of loons as I paddle my kayak in summer. I wait for the first harvest of tomatoes, lettuce and squash.

