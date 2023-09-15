As a university physics professor, I am pleased when science is applied to decision-making. Those studying appropriate distance from Vermont lake shorelines for wake boat use have heard strong biology/ecology science arguments for a 1,000-foot restriction. That science is extremely compelling. Because physics predicts significant adverse consequences of any limits set below 1,000 feet, I implore Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore to factor wave dynamics science, explained below, into the ANR’s recommendations.

— The Law of Conservation of Energy. This law states energy can neither be created nor destroyed. When applied to wave physics, this means that total wave energy remains unchanged. Wave energy is a function of wave speed, length and height. When any of these components changes, the remaining components must adjust to the changes to maintain the energy level contained within the wave.