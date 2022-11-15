On July 2, 1777, Vermont was the first colony to abolish slavery in it’s Constitution, as well as provide full voting rights for African American males. In 1777, Vermonters owned 25 slaves. In December of 1865, the United States Congress ratified the 13th Amendment abolishing slavery in the entire nation. On Nov. 8, 2022, Vermonters by an overwhelming majority vote, recommitted themselves morally and spiritually to the proposition slavery is abhorrent to the human condition by passing Proposition 2.

While we, as modern-day Vermonters, enjoy all the benefits of living as free men and women in an affluent and liberated society, there are currently an estimated 40 million slaves in the world today. “This includes victims of forced labor, debt bondage, domestic servitude, human trafficking, child labor, forced marriage and descent-based slavery.” — Katrina Summer-Center for Global Justice. In 1860, the United States had an estimated 4 million slaves. Despite the legal abolitions, according to the global slavery index, there are 57,000 people enslaved today in the United States. www.inverse.com/article/31386-countries-with-the-most-slaves

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.