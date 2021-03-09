Superintendent Wells, Regarding your memo about students going remote (again) March 9 and 30.
I have sat back and held my tongue for months out of respect for you and the BSU staff.
I respect and understand full well the challenges. I understand “one size” does not fit all. Because of that, I have sat back and given you the benefit of the doubt.
However, I have been losing patience weekly; the email regarding remote days on March 9 and 30 is maybe the final straw. What in God’s name is going on? Is anyone thinking?
How much more time do you expect these kids to miss being in school, how much more are you thinking parents can take?
My child (grade 9) and his cohort only go to school on Tuesday and Friday. Between vacations, holidays, snow days, in-service days, remote days and now this — they are never there.
Take this month, March, for example. In March, there are five Tuesdays. But with town meeting and your remote day plan, they’ll be in for two of the five Tuesdays. The days he is there are not even full days; they are half days.
Are you kidding me? This is absurd! You and your folks are kidding yourselves if you think remote learning is on par with in-person learning — show me the data that supports that.
Show me the STAR 360 data. Please show me any local assessment data you have that says remote learning is on par with in-person. Show me, show all the other parents. I doubt you can, I suspect the data is horrible, like it is everywhere.
You are failing our students, you are abusing the parents who need to work, you have no plan that I have seen on how to fill in the gaps these students will see in the fall, next year and years after. What are you doing about our kids’ mental health? Not seeing their friends? Not getting anything close to a school experience?
I know the reason for this next round of remote days is so staff can get their vaccines. Again, you are putting the teachers ahead of the people who pay their salaries and more importantly the students they serve. The poor plan you have followed all year is to benefit the teachers, and now you bow to them again.
It’s disgusting. At the very least, you could make the remote days offsetting (Tuesday/Thursday) so the same cohort doesn’t miss more in-school time.
Better yet — maybe the staff can “take one for the team” and get their shots after school hours.
Better yet — why isn’t this getting done on a Wednesday?
There is an old saying — “don’t pee down my back and tell me it’s raining” — that’s what I think about this.
You’re doing it Tuesday to allow staff to get their shot on Tuesday and account for them maybe having a reaction and then using Wednesday, too, for a possible reaction.
You know, my child is lucky — they’ve got both parents, we can get tutors, we can move schools, we can manipulate our work schedules to support them. We are the lucky minority; BSU is failing, and has failed their students. Sugar coat it, deny it, justify all you want — you failed.
I’ll deal with no school on the 9th and the 30th and whatever other days you throw at us.
You just needed to know — you pushed one of Barre’s biggest supporters to this point.
I, along with many others, wait anxiously to see the remediation plans for getting these students on grade level. I suspect the FY23 budget will go up another 10% to pay all the per diem time the staff will probably say they need to make up for the last 13 months.
I grew up in Barre Town, I still live in Barre Town, I was proud of Barre Town and our Barre school system — I am no longer. What I have seen from you since last fall is nothing short of pathetic.
Do I sound upset? Good, I am.
Mike Letorneau lives in East Barre.
