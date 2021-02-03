As one of the founders and president of Green Mountain Solar, I want to take a minute to celebrate the consistent efforts of Vermont’s congressional delegation to address the climate crisis with the urgency it requires. Thanks to the efforts of Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Congressman Peter Welch, a federal tax credit will continue to cover 26% of the installed cost of a new solar system through the end of 2022. This investment tax credit (ITC) is the most significant national solar incentive, providing a valuable return on investment for homeowners and small businesses that invest in clean, local, renewable energy.
The positive outcomes of the ITC reach far beyond cost savings for individual solar owners. Local renewable energy improves public health by reducing climate pollution. It makes our grid more resilient in severe weather events. Local renewables reduce the costs paid by utilities for electricity during peak events, saving money for everyone with a utility bill. Perhaps most importantly, local renewable energy creates quality jobs in-state, attracting and keeping hard working people in Vermont.
Consider Green Mountain Solar’s office manager, Tara Huestis. Tara grew up in the strong farming community of New Haven, Vermont. She left the state to go to college and explore beyond our region, but always felt something was missing. Although she returned under the sad circumstances of her father’s illness, it made her realize she hadn’t found that feeling of support anywhere else and Vermont was the right place for her to stay. She loves that working in solar deepens her connections to the community and helps her give back. Best of all, as solar grows, companies like ours can offer career advancement, cultivating and retaining strong workers like Tara. Since joining Green Mountain Solar, Tara is a valuable team leader and been promoted for her accomplishments.
Also, there’s the story of our office coordinator, Angela Dwyer. Before moving to Vermont, Angela was living in a Boston suburb looking for work that would make a difference for the climate. Fortunately, Angela found the opportunity at Green Mountain Solar and moved to Vermont for her current position. Everyday, her work contributes directly to the economic and environmental health of our state. She’s a vital part of our operations team and is grateful to enjoy the active, outdoor lifestyle Vermont has to offer.
A strong solar economy not only creates jobs, it keeps our energy dollars in-state as well. Energy Action Network calculates, on average, our state sends $1.5 billion out of state annually, largely to pay for fossil fuels. Imagine what we could accomplish if that money stayed in Vermont. Solar is a double win for preventing energy outsourcing: The energy is generated and used right here — no importing fuels or power across state or country borders — and so are the jobs. Vermonters understand the value of local food. We can realize the same benefits from local energy, too.
Historically, Vermont has been a trailblazer of sustainability and climate action in this country. As we move into 2021, we know we need to rebuild our post-COVID-19 economy with smart investments that will put people back to work and ensure we meet our climate commitments. Continuing the solar tax credit is one important step in the right direction
Paul Lesure is co-founder and president of Green Mountain Solar in Williston.
