The Perfect Little Climate Conscious State now has its own Perfect Little Climate Action Plan. Although the Climate Action Plan won’t have any impact on climate, it will have an only too real impact on Vermonters’ wallets.

According to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources most recent report, Vermont’s carbon-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions totaled around 8.6 million metric tons in 2017 and was forecast to decrease to around 8 million metric tons this year. By comparison, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, in 2021, total world energy-related carbon emissions were about 34 billion metric tons. That’s over 93 million tons per day.

