Saturday, June 24, 2023, marks one year since the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. With that decision, the court ended the federal constitutional right to abortion after nearly 50 years and allowed states to ban abortion. This was a devastating decision, but abortion remains legal in Vermont. And Vermont remains a beacon of hope for all who seek this basic health care.

Together, we have the strength to win the fight for abortion rights and access. The chaos and anguish caused by last year’s Supreme Court ruling to rob us of our rights has led to devastation for tens of millions of people and counting. It stripped people of their right to make personal medical decisions. It left patients across the country desperate, confused and fearful, and forced doctors to prioritize politics over medicine — putting health care at risk.