We are the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network, a statewide group working to promote anti-racism in our schools and communities. We believe that starting by fostering anti-racism with the young members of society, students, we can build a better society as a whole.
We are writing about S.103, an act relating to amending the prohibitions against discrimination. This bill would lower the standards necessary to pursue a harassment claim, which would be beneficial to all Vermonters.
According to the Human Rights Commission, only 1 out of 200 harassment cases actually make it to be heard. This bill would work to address this inequity, while also extending the harassment protections to students.
The section of this bill, especially applicable to us as students, is the part that would implement these harassment standards in our schools.
Students across the state and in our schools face racism, ableism, sexism and other inequalities daily throughout their educational journey. We are already fighting for their right to safe education; we shouldn’t have to fight to have our harassment complaints heard. We believe the provision, which would include students under the harassment protections, is an extremely vital part of this bill, and needs to be included in order for it to pass.
Imagine this: A teacher and a student both experience harassment from their principal. Under the current harassment standards, only the teacher would be able to file a claim on this. The student would not be able to. We believe this is an injustice.
An argument voiced by legislators and others is that education officials and schools do not have the capacity to deal with the harassment complaints being heard.
We understand the many demands put on educators and staff members by their schools, but allowing students to pursue harassment claims is vital to our mental and physical health. If schools are for students, then they are worth our safety.
VSARN is passionate about building inclusive and just school systems centered on student well-being and safety.
We believe the S.103 bill would accomplish this goal.
There is no harm to ensuring we, as students, feel protected in our schools where we spend roughly 35 hours per week.
Our question to you is, why wouldn’t we want to prioritize the safety of the next generation across our state?
We hope legislators and advocates will hear our request for S.103 to be passed, with the student section.
We appreciate all the work of Vermonters on this issue and hope we can see positive change come out of it.
VSARN includes Krrish Mishra, Addie Lentzner, Hudson Ranney, Kaitlynn Cherry, Lucas Brumm, Annika Gruber, Sequoyah Walther Gingold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.