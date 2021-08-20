The death of a child is one too many. According to the CDC, as of Aug. 18, it reports 361 children in the 17-and-under age group have died from COVID. The death rate for these children is 1 out of every 1,702 COVID deaths. Unfortunately, more are to come if we do not take the appropriate precautions. This includes Vermont.
Meg Hansen in her editorial piece appearing in yesterday’s edition is clearly of the opinion that the death of a child in the 17-and-younger age group is a minor consequence. I conclude this is because she said, and I quote, “… the fatality rate for children younger than 17 is 0.04%” (actually it is 0.06%). Hansen presents this statistic as if it is a minor collateral damage percentage in the fight against COVID. She treats it as an afterthought, an absurdly low non-threatening percent that, by itself, should not be a reason for K-12 children to wear masks. Nowhere does she express this is an alarming percentage and something needs to be done about it. To the contrary, she presents numerous studies and non-life threatening reasons why mask mandates are unnecessary.
I am screaming on this page — the death rate is too high! It is, must be, the only reason why we need to do everything possible to prevent one more child’s COVID death.
The CDC has made it abundantly clear masks save lives and dramatically cuts down on the transmission of the COVID delta variant. If we have learned anything about how to minimize COVID infections, it is from following the science and guidance of our health care professionals. Meg Hansen does not have these credentials, and can only profess her senseless concern about one’s personal freedom to not wear a mask. It is a hollow reason when related to saving lives, especially those of school-age children.
I would much rather remedy a child’s insomnia, eating disorder and depression as Hansen complains are the results of children wearing masks and why they should not be required to do so, while they are above ground rather than crying over their grave because of yielding to someone’s personal freedom to not wear a mask or some other meaningless, self-centered reason.
In her conclusion, Hansen writes, “Children are untouched by this virus, but they are taking a beating from policies like universal masking that have been ostensibly enacted to confront it. Why must they endure abusive madness?” The multiple answer, Meg Hansen, is that they contract COVID, die from it, and we need to do everything we can to keep them alive and wearing a mask will ensure that.
Russell Lennon lives in Rutland.
